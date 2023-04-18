A judge ordered another competency evaluation Monday for a Madison Heights man charged with first-degree murder in the October 2019 shooting death of his elderly father.

Chris Hamilton Austin, 52, is charged in the killing of John Bell Austin Sr., 83. On Oct. 1, 2019 Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies responded to John Austin's residence on Riverview Road and found him dead from a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office has said. Austin was arrested at the scene. His attorney, Mark Arthur, has said he acted in self-defense.

Three and a half years later, the case has had multiple delays centered on Austin’s mental capacity and the defense believes he may have acted on an “uncontrollable impulse,” according to court documents filed in Amherst Circuit Court.

Austin appears to lack the capacity to comprehend proceedings against him and he hasn’t been communicating verbally to assist the defense, his attorneys have stated in court filings.

In June 2021, Amherst Circuit Judge Michael Garrett at one point ruled evaluation reports supported the conclusion Austin is competent to stand trial. Though Austin had difficulty forming verbal responses during a June 2021 hearing, he pleaded not guilty at the time to the charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Heather Goodwin, another attorney representing Austin, requested another evaluation, telling Garrett in an Aug. 2022 pre-trial hearing the defendant remained nonverbal in communication. In ordering another forensic evaluation for competency that month, Garrett said he saw a “noticeable difference” in Austin’s appearance and said he seemed to have lost weight.

At a review hearing Monday, Arthur said he has been informed an out-patient competency evaluation can be performed on Austin in eight weeks. Another review hearing to evaluate the status of the evaluation and how to proceed toward trial is scheduled for 4 p.m. June 28 in Amherst Circuit Court.

Austin remains in custody while awaiting further court proceedings.