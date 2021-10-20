Council approves permit for short-term rental bed-and-breakfast

A short-term rental bed-and-breakfast is cleared to soon begin operating on Washington Street in the town of Amherst.
Amherst Town Council voted unanimously during its Oct. 13 meeting to approve a special use permit for the property located at 204 and 206 Washington St. Carey and Lisa Boynton purchased a home that has a separate garage and an apartment above it. The two residences have separate entrances.
The use is in compliance with the town’s comprehensive plan for growth and development and the intent of the Residential (R-2) district, according to town officials.
The conditions of the approval state the property owner shall live on the property while the short-term rental use is in effect; “quiet hours” are 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., which is consistent with the town’s noise ordinance; occupancy in the rental unit shall be limited to four adults and two minor children; pets are prohibited in the bed-and-breakfast unit; and camping and overnight stays in recreational vehicles are not allowed.
Town Manager Sara Carter said concerns of a neighbor have been addressed and the applicants are aware of the conditions. No one spoke during a public hearing on the permit request.
“Go forth, enjoy and I hope you are extremely successful,” Mayor Dwayne Tuggle told the couple after the vote.
Also during the meeting, council discussed a potential ordinance that would require the removal of trash cans from public rights of way within a certain timeframe after trash pickups. Vice Mayor Rachel Carton said she wants to make sure the ordinance has leeway for businesses. Councilwoman Janice Wheaton said it is hopeful the town can have more events and trash cans in the right of ways are not in line with beautification efforts.
Council directed town staff to proceed with public input and reach out to County Waste, which provides trash pickup. Carter said the measure, if approved, would be rolled out like the town’s leash law for dogs, which involved surveying town residents and took months to develop. “We did not do that overnight,” Carter said.
In other news: Council voted to purchase a property at 133 West Court St. for $50,000 after holding a public hearing that drew no speakers. Wheaton and Councilman Kenneth Bunch abstained from the vote. Carter said several options have been discussed for the property next to the Town of Amherst Police Department but no plans are concrete yet.