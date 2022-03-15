Council awards contract for upgrades to town-owned pump station

Amherst Town Council has awarded a contract for improvements to the Waugh’s Ferry Road pump station generator, which is part of the town’s utility infrastructure system and provides water to Sweet Briar College.

The town received three bids on the project with a high of $199,500. Council during its March 9 meeting approved the low $159,000 bid from Electrical Mechanical Services, of Roanoke. The Waugh’s Ferry generator is crucial for the town utility system’s long-term sustainability, Town Manager Sara McGuffin has said.

The town has received $100,000 in grant money for the Virginia Department of Health for the project, McGuffin said. “We are getting a significant amount of this grant funded,” McGuffin said.

Council also authorized going to bid with design of centrifuge equipment for the town’s water treatment plant. The work includes furnishing and delivering centrifuge sludge dewatering equipment.

The sludge dewaterer is a major upgrade to the water treatment plant taking up the vast majority of the town’s $2.2 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act money. The town is purchasing the equipment for that project in advance of construction so that delays and changes in costs can be managed, according to McGuffin. A centrifuge would lead to greater efficiency in wastewater treatment, according to McGuffin.

Council also discussed a draft ordinance that prohibits placement of trash cans in the public right-of-way of town streets aside from designated collection times for trash or the evening before pickups. No action was taken and council wants the town’s attorney to keep working on the language.

According to draft text presented, town staff can remove any waste container left in the public right-of-way except for allotted times at and around the time of pickup and return it after a potential fee.

“We definitely want some flexibility,” Vice Mayor Rachel Carton said of specifics in the potential ordinance. “My concern is we want to be business friendly.”

In other news:McGuffin informed council that town staff has been working with the Poplar Grove golf course community to establish a service agreement for the town to provide wastewater treatment for a portion of that development. “It would be great for the town to have these additional customers,” McGuffin said. “It would be great for Poplar Grove so they can develop this particular commercial section, which they are unable to do without getting some provision for wastewater services.”

Council voted to set a public hearing in April on a public hearing to convert the town’s Industrial Development Authority into an economic development authority.

