Council preparing ordinance to regulate loud, excessive vehicle exhaust noise

Town of Amherst officials are considering a local ordinance regulating loud exhaust from vehicles, a measure patterned after new state legislation that went into effect July 1.

According to a memo from Town Attorney Eric Lansing to Amherst Town Council, localities prior to July 1 had very limited options in regulating excessive noise from vehicles. Lansing said he is working with the Town of Amherst Police Department and Amherst County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to ensure the proposed ordinance is enforceable.

“If you’ve ever seen a motorcycle or a car or a big truck, something coming out of the exhaust that was very attention-grabbing, that’s what we mean by loud exhaust,” Lansing said. “It’s simply something that is loud enough to be annoying and disturbing to the peace of the community.”

Some localities use decibel readers to gauge noise, but Lansing is not recommending that measure. Lansing said his goal is for the new ordinance to be as common sense and nontechnical as possible. He noted state regulations against loud exhaust are in effect.

“This ordinance would simply make those regulations easier to enforce,” Lansing said.

Council voted at its July 13 meeting to authorize a public hearing on the draft ordinance for its meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 10.

Brandon Payne, captain of the town police department, said a new local ordinance would make it easier to enforce loud exhaust noise.

“...It is a nuisance in this area that I’ve seen — and heard,” Payne said.

Council member Andra Higginbotham said he believes the ordinance is needed but raised questions of how it can be enforced.

“How are we really going to know what’s crossing the line?” Higginbotham asked.

Town Manager Sara McGuffin said the loud exhaust noise town officials are addressing is noise that is clearly stands out from all other traffic.

“You should be able to discern it,” she said.

The town police force has cameras on vehicles and with officers that are tools to help track such occasions and will be crucial during stops, she said.

“You can hear it in video footage,” McGuffin said. “They are substantially louder.”

McGuffin said the ordinance also would address vehicles where the exhaust was altered for the purpose of excessive noise.

“This is strictly for exhaust,” Payne said, adding it’s not targeting speakers or other noise that vehicles generate.

In response to a question from council on residents making loud noise in their driveway, Lansing said a vehicle has to be on a public byway to be causing a violation.

Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said the only way for police to know if a vehicle’s exhaust has been altered is to look at it. He said the ordinance is intended to determine how “unreasonably disturbing” some exhaust noise is and not put town police officers in a position where they are viewed as mechanics.

“Their expertise is enforcing the law, not building a car,” Tuggle said.

Council member Janice Wheaton said she is in favor of an ordinance and has received concerns about excessive exhaust noise from some residents.

“It’s common sense to me, if it’s loud and annoying,” Wheaton said of curbing excessive exhaust noise.

In other news:

Council voted to award a bid of roughly $219,000 for acquiring centrifuge equipment for a sludge dewaterer for the town’s wastewater treatment plant. McGuffin said the dewaterer is an infrastructure upgrade in utility operations that McGuffin said would improve the plant’s level of efficiency and technology. The money comes from the town’s share of $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, which is part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McGuffin said the bid came in at lower value than expected and noted construction prices are going up. She said the town’s engineer recommends proceeding with the equipment purchase and bidding out the construction as soon as possible with a rebid in six months, if necessary.

“At this time getting any equipment is taking forever,” McGuffin said. “The lead time on this is probably nine to 12 months. As I say that, it will probably take 15 to 18 months the way the world is working now. We do not want to delay this.”

In another, unrelated, matter, council approved a measure allowing community members to sponsor flags in honor of a specific veteran that could installed for display on the town’s streets.