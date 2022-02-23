County budget amended to include American Rescue Plan spending

More than $6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act has been included in Amherst County’s fiscal year 2023 budget.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors during its Feb. 15 meeting adopted the spending plan for $6,138,901 from ARPA, which was distributed to the county from the federal government as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and offsetting negative effects and revenue loss.

The board approved $2 million to the Amherst County Service Authority for sewer projects and infrastructure expansion and $2.8 million towards efforts to make broadband internet available across the county regardless of where a resident lives. County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the board usually gives the service authority $175,000 per year but will forego that for a five-year period with $1 million up front from the ARPA money.

The county also has or is using $20,000 for personal protective equipment; $30,000 for unemployment, specifically workers out for two weeks or more because of COVID-19; and $25,000 for other COVID-related expenses. Specific projects funded with ARPA money in the county include:

$40,000 for vehicle and computer equipment for a new building inspector position,

$150,000 for a new dog park in Madison Heights next to the Westie Apartments on Phelps Road,

$478,358 for a new fire truck to serve the Pedlar Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad,

$50,000 to help youth sports struggling during the pandemic,

$150,000 combined between a public safety mobile command center in the event of emergencies and three training consoles for that department,

$44,243 for trails at the county’s public lakes,

$103,000 for improvements to Mill Creek Lake Park, and

$222,900 for premium pay bonuses for county employees.

Another major project, an addition at Amherst County High School, including a new auditorium, renovated dining space and expansion of career and technical educational space, is targeted for ARPA spending by Amherst County Public Schools. Division officials have said just more than $5 million of federal stimulus money out of $7.1 million distributed will go toward that project.

No one spoke for or against the ARPA spending during a public hearing the board held on Feb. 15. The county budget’s forecasted figures are expected to come before supervisors in early March. Rodgers has said publicly a 5% cost of living raise for employees is planned and figures coming forward will not include a real estate tax increase.

In other news:

The board voted to direct staff to amend the board’s rules of procedure to no longer require residents to give their specific address when speaking during public comments at meetings. County officials now will ask residents to provide the area of the county or voting district where they reside when offering comments. Rodgers said the change comes after a citizen expressed concern with stating her address publicly. Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she understands the sentiment. “We live in a crazy world,” she said.

Jennifer Moore, who served as the District 5 representative on the board from 2018 through last year, was publicly honored with resolution marking her service and county accomplishments during her term. Moore, who opted not to run for a second term, said she was honored and privileged to serve Madison Heights and thanked county staff and her former colleagues. “You earn a new respect when you sit behind that desk,” Moore said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.