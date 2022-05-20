County land survey for possible Mill Creek Lake trail draws concerns

Several residents who live around Mill Creek Lake voiced concerns to Amherst County officials May 17 about potential for a future recreational trail on county-owned property around the lake.

The concerns raised during the board of supervisors’ public comments session prompted David Pugh, the board’s chair, to state the county is in the process of getting a land survey of county-owned property around the lake in northwestern Amherst County.

“We are considering possibly a trail around the periphery of the lake. No money has been appropriated,” Pugh told residents of where the process is. “It’s strictly a survey around the edge of the property to see where county boundaries are."

When asked by a resident if the county is considering eminent domain, a process the government can use to seize private land for a public purpose, for a potential trail, Pugh said: “Not on my watch.”

“I do not want to take anyone’s property for any type of recreational purpose around that lake,” Pugh said.

Several residents said they are concerned about more public access to a part of the county many enjoy for its peace and quiet, potential for litter and disruption to wildlife.

“My primary concern in regard to this bike trail plan around Mill Creek Lake is that many people will lose privacy around and on their personal property, including my family and I, if a trail is created around the lake,” said Victoria Warner.

Pugh said the board at a later date needs to have a discussion on the potential for a trail around the lake once the land survey is complete.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the county is looking closely at precise boundary lines and where such a trail that would resemble the Appalachian Trail would go so more residents can enjoy the scenic lake.

“It may not be possible to get the trail all the way around the lake,” Rodgers said, adding to the board: “We know you don’t want to take anybody’s property for this purpose.”

Supervisor Tom Martin said the results of the survey plat will sort out how the board proceeds

“This might be a moot conversation,” Martin said.

Meanwhile, the county’s public works department has been busy recently preparing the lake for the summer season. Public swimming at Mill Creek Lake began a few years ago.

Park bathrooms have been reopened for the season and public works expanded the lake’s beach area by recently adding 100 tons of sand, according to the county.

Work continues on a swing jump with hopes to have it finished by mid-summer and a new playground was installed at Mill Creek Lake Park last September.

