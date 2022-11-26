Crews working to contain brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain in Amherst County

Several fire crews and state officials are on the scene of a brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain in Amherst County Saturday, according to the Amherst County Public Safety Department's Facebook page.

A little after 2 p.m., the Amherst County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that there was a large brush fire incident in the Ambrose Rucker Road and Mistover Drive area. The Amherst County Public Safety Department's official Facebook page later confirmed a large fire near Morris Orchard in Monroe.

Crews from the Virginia Department of Forestry, Monelison Volunteer Fire Department, Amherst Fire Department, Public Safety and Sheriff's offices, and the Virginia State Police all responded, according to Amherst County Public Safety.

Brad Beam, Amherst County's Public Safety director, said when reached by The News & Advance shortly before 5:30 p.m. that crews were still working in the area, but they "feel pretty good about where we're at right now," in regards to keeping the fire contained.

Beam said that they would be sending some crews home shortly, and that the Virginia Department of Forestry would be monitoring the area overnight.

He added that residents should expect to see smoke over the next several hours from the brush fire, but that he felt like they had the fire "in a pretty good spot" on Saturday evening.

No injuries were reported, Beam said.

- Bryson Gordon