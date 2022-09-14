Developer brings road easement request to Amherst school officials

The developer of a major mixed-use residential and commercial development in Madison Heights formally requested an easement from the Amherst County School Board for the purpose of access to school-owned property on Trojan Road.

Sam Patel is developer of the Madison Heights Town Centre, a project with plans for about 100 single-family homes, 250 patio homes, 250 townhomes and 450 apartments on about 180 acres of property on U.S. 29 Business just south of Temple Baptist Church.

The easement from school officials will allow building onto Trojan Road, Patel said. A local church that currently meets at Monelison Middle School plans to build a new church facility on the road and the easement is needed for that to move forward.

“Our hope is to be able to widen Trojan in front of the school, to create a turning lane that basically runs the existing length of the road and carry that road down into the development,” Patel said.

The development recently received special exception permit and rezoning approval from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors to move forward. Patel said the project is on track to break ground in the next couple of weeks after getting paperwork from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

“The church is ready to go as soon as they have the green light,” Patel said.

Patel and Trent Warner, an engineer from Hurt & Proffitt working on the project, addressed specifics regarding traffic impact with the school board during its Sept. 8 meeting.

The majority of residents living in the development will mainly access the entrance and exit on U.S. 29 just north of the Seminole Plaza Shopping Center, according to Patel.

The development probably will take five to seven years to build out and the church has to have ingress and egress on Trojan Road to build and can’t wait for construction of the neighborhood’s future roads, Patel said.

“Part of master planning a big development like this is interconnectivity,” Warner said.

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells said in the short term, traffic increase from the new church facility is anticipated mainly for Sunday, which doesn’t affect school operations, and in some evenings during the week after hours. More traffic is anticipated from the development as the new neighborhood takes shape and planning is underway for additional students it is expected to bring, he said.

The way the division is zoned, the development would split students between Madison Heights Elementary School south of the property and Amelon Elementary School to the north. Wells told the school board he plans to come back in upcoming months with ideas about rezoning the boundary lines.

“I would like it be a point where if this is developed it not be split between two school zones,” Wells said.

He said the zoning should be figured out before the development construction begins to take off.

The board is expected to take action on the easement request in October, Wells said.

Abby Thompson, the board’s chair, said having a plan in place for bringing in families and helping the county and school system grow is beneficial. Board member John Grieser thanked Patel for his vision.

Vice Chair Chris Terry also expressed support for the development coming to Madison Heights.

“I look forward to the advancements in the community,” Terry said.