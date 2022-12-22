Developer of planned Madison Heights project seeks zoning code changes

The developer of the Madison Heights Town Centre project, envisioned as a mixed-use residential and commercial neighborhood on more than 150 acres just off U.S. 29 Business, seeks changes to Amherst County’s zoning regulations that can lead to an amendment to the project’s master plan.

Tyler Creasy, co-director of community development for the county, reported to the Amherst County Planning Commission about the request from Sam Patel, the developer. The commission on Dec. 15 voted to direct county staff to proceed with a draft ordinance change and advertise a public hearing at a later date.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors approved rezoning and land use-related permits for the planned development several months ago, which according to the application laid out plans for about 100 single-family homes, 250 patio homes, 250 townhomes and 450 apartments on property on U.S. 29 Business between Temple Baptist Church and the Seminole Plaza shopping center.

The board also approved a special use permit for multi-family apartment buildings with 108 units combined, garages, a clubhouse and a pool. The majority of the land was rezoned from General Commercial (B-2) and Industrial (M-1) to Mixed Use/Traditional Neighborhood Development (MU/TND), a first of its kind for the county.

The development also is set to include a central park, a range of potential civic uses and 75,000 square feet of commercial spaces, according to the application.

Creasy said Patel, of Rowan Holdings LLC, seeks several changes to county’s zoning and subdivision ordinances that affect the MU/TND district.

Those potential changes include reducing the single-family detached dwellings from 10,000 square feet to 4,000 square feet, reducing the two-family dwellings from 12,000 square feet to 8,000 square feet, reducing the minimum lot width on a public road, reducing the single-family detached dwelling lot width from 75 feet to 40 feet, along with several other proposed changes on the lot size requirements.

“He’s trying to get the zoning ordinance to allow him to build smaller lots to get a little more dense in his proposed development,” Creasy told the commission.

Creasy said if the code changes advance, Patel would have to come back before the commission to amend the development’s master plan.

Patel also seeks a reduction in required infrastructure for lighting and inclusion on accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, according to Creasy, who described them as “mother-in-law suites.”

“You could have a tiny house in the back,” Creasy said. “It would allow you to pretty much have two dwellings on a pretty small lot.”

The purpose of the potential ADU regulations are to implement the policy provisions of the housing element of the county comprehensive plan, a guide for growth and development, by eliminating barriers to accessory dwelling units in single-family residential neighborhoods; provide for affordable housing, companionship, security and services; and protect neighborhood character and stability by ensuring ADUs are compatible with surrounding land uses, according to county documents.

ADUs could be full-time residential uses, Creasy said.

“So you’re having two residents on one lot?” Commissioner Leslie Gamble asked.

“Correct,” Creasy said.

Commissioner Jim Thompson said the request is “precedent-setting” and inquired if the potential changes would carry over to other developments that follow similar zoning.

“We want to get a good standard,” Thompson said. “We’re excited that Mr. Patel is taking on the project, that’s for sure. Knowing he is going to set a precedent for any other developers, we want to make sure it’s right.”