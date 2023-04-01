Two former Virginia governors, Bob McDonnell and George Allen, during a joint appearance Wednesday in Amherst County touted what they described as successes of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration and are optimistic of gaining full Republican control of the Virginia General Assembly in the Nov. 7 election.

McDonnell, 68, and Allen, 71, were keynote speakers in a meeting of the Patriot Society, an organization with a mission of recognizing and rewarding individuals who are making significant contributions to the success of the Republican Party in Amherst County. During the Patriot Society members-only meeting that was open to the media, McDonnell praised the performance of Youngkin, who in January 2022 retook the governor’s seat in the GOP’s favor for the first time since McDonnell left office in January 2014.

“Glenn Youngkin is a man of remarkable integrity, a deep man of faith, a very decisive person,” McDonnell said. “Like George and I try to be, he’s a happy warrior.”

Youngkin knows what he believes and is optimistic in solving problems without compromising, McDonnell said.

“With his vast business experience, you can see on everything from economic development, job creation, taxes, spending, education reform — I mean he is deeply, fundamentally, persistently committed to seeing positive reforms in Virginia.”

While the governor's office and the Virginia House of Delegates flipped red in the November 2021, Democrats still maintain a narrow lead in the Virginia Senate with all 140 seats in the state legislature up for grabs this November. In all, at least a quarter of the 40-member Senate and nearly a third of the 100-member House of Delegates are set to see turnover this year.

Addressing the “for all the marbles” high stakes, McDonnell encouraged more than 50 people gathered during Wednesday’s meeting to support a strong turnout for the GOP. McDonnell said independent voters care about “kitchen table" issues such as jobs, the economy, taxes, regulations, transportation and public education that the GOP can better address in winning back the majority of the Virginia Senate and building on its lead in the Virginia House during a time of a “historic” amount of vacancies.

“There’s going to be probably the biggest turnover we’ve ever seen in our lifetime in the legislature this year, which means that energetic, new, happy warriors talking about kitchen table issues, well-funded by the fundraising ability of Glenn Youngkin and his team, give us the vast opportunity for success this November,” McDonnell said.

Allen said Youngkin is popular for keeping promises he’s made in his 2021 campaign, a “technically perfect” race in championing parental rights in education that lifted spirits for the GOP across the nation. In Allen’s view, the top two priorities are education and law enforcement, and the way to pay for those two key areas is a strong, vibrant economy, he said.

“These are crucial times because at stake is the free enterprise system ..." Allen said, adding: “Government does not know best. Government is not God. Government derives its just power from the consent of ‘we the people’ and that needs to be remembered.”

McDonnell praised Youngkin’s priorities of reordering Virginia’s tax system, taking care of veterans and pursuing a wholesale restructuring of the public education system. Throwing money at educational needs is not the answer and high standards, accountability, school choice, discipline and properly teaching children to be career-ready is needed, he said.

Education reform is what many GOP candidates will be talking about in the coming months and shining light on “just how bad the far left has taken over Virginia and how many bad policies have been enacted on a plethora of issues that imperil public safety, education, religious liberties” and others, McDonnell said.

Elections have consequences, McDonnell said in pointing to the Democrats maintaining control of the U.S. Senate in the 2022 midterm elections following a “pretty good legacy of President [Donald] Trump vastly reshaping the American judiciary that is going to have positive advantages to the republic for years, decades to come.”

The two former governors did not broach Trump’s legal issues in New York over a hush money payment to a porn star. News broke the following day a New York grand jury indicted Trump, the first time in U.S. history a president has been criminally charged. Trump in a March 30 statement called the criminal case political persecution, election interference at the highest level and a "witch hunt."

McDonnell addressed the current level of vitriol and toxicity in politics, especially at the national level, that he feels in large part is because of a "staggering" shift to the far left in the Democratic Party. He said that shift includes no longer sharing consensus of supporting law enforcement, holding criminals accountable and securing borders while embracing socialism over capitalism.

“With this shift nationally that is now I think come to Virginia, I don’t think the stakes could be much higher as we define what kind of Virginia that we want to have,” McDonnell said. “There’s an old adage that I think is still true: as Virginia goes, so does the nation.”

McDonnell also touted what he said were successes during Allen’s administration from 1994 to 1998 in areas of welfare reform, abolishing parole and that measure’s effect on crime. The GOP’s policies work and are appealing to voters who don’t want the political dysfunction in Washington, D.C. replicated in Virginia’s government, he said.

“You know people after these last three years have been beaten down,” McDonnell told Republicans at Wednesday’s meeting. “You’ve had impeachments, you’ve had COVID; you’ve had racial unrest, you’ve had job market crash, stock market crash, record inflation, incompetency in foreign policy. I mean people are worn out. They need your positive, optimistic, hopeful view about how conservative government can help restore what they’ve always believed is good about this country.”

Allen said nothing is more important in politics than integrity.

“Never make a promise that you don’t intend to keep. Don’t say ‘yes, I’m for something or ‘yeah, I’ll be against that’ unless you’re really certain,” Allen said. “There’s such a distrust and disdain for people in government because many people feel they’ve been betrayed.”

Allen said Virginia needs a restoration of high academic standards and accountability in schools.

“Young people need to learn how to read and write and speak the English language, they need to learn higher levels of math and science, they need to understand basic economics and they need to know the history of Virginia, the United States and major civilizations of the world,” Allen said.

Allen said Virginia needs to be more competitive in attracting businesses and residents and criticized the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a regional market that seeks to cap and reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the power sector across 11 states. Youngkin has vowed to withdraw Virginia from the initiative.

“All it’s going to do is regressively increase the bills of working families,” Allen said. “It’s just another thing that makes us less competitive.”

Allen also spoke against the state government’s response under former Gov. Ralph Northam to COVID-19 and policies he described as negatively affecting businesses and schoolchildren and “arrogance” of stating some businesses were not essential.

“Heck, every single business is essential for those who operate and work there … And what they did in Virginia to children is unpardonable and Gov. Youngkin is trying best he can to remediate the loss of learning in so many children in Virginia, especially lower income children,” Allen said. “This pandemic and what Virginia did, Gov. Youngkin has finally got us back to the jobs we had before.”

The former governors took questions from the crowd and weighed in on ways to grow the younger base of the Republican Party to striving for strong candidates to run against U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., another former Virginia governor, in 2024.

Allen, who represented Virginia in the U.S. Senate for a six-year term that ended in 2007, ran unsuccessfully against Kaine in 2012 and spoke of difficulties in Senate candidates garnering voters’ attention in presidential election years. Finding the right Senate candidate with the message, ideas and support can be done but is not easy, he said.

McDonnell said he expects a Biden-Kamala Harris ticket in 2024 and what he views is their fading favorability among voters will be an advantage for Republicans in next year’s presidential race. If the Republican nominee does will in Virginia that likely will carry over to the Senate race, he said.

Both former governors also praised Vance Wilkins Jr., the chair of the Amherst County Republican Committee and former Virginia Speaker of the House. McDonnell said Wilkins was highly influential in his entering state politics as a former Virginia Beach prosecutor and described him the architect of the GOP taking over the Virginia House 24 years ago.

“He’s the reason I started,” McDonnell said. “This guy knows how to win.”

Allen, who had an office across from Wilkins when the two served in the state capitol together, thanked the former longtime GOP legislator and strategist for “staying in the game." The former governor also spoke affectionately of supporters in Nelson County, some at the gathering, and earlier in the day said he stopped by Saunders Brothers Farm Market in Nelson, one of several in the county he enjoys on his travels.

Amherst County Board of Supervisors member Claudia Tucker attended and said having two governors together at the same time marked a great night for the county.

“This is a tribute to the leadership of Vance and the commitment of the folks of Amherst County,” Tucker said. “The idea that we have two governors that can come here in Amherst County and support what we are doing – there’s not many localities that can say that.”