Amherst County officials are moving forward with a plan to finance the Gateway Sanitary Sewer Project, a utility infrastructure that will benefit a major residential development on Virginia 163 in Madison Heights near the Virginia 210 intersection.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors on April 4 voted 4-1, with member David Pugh opposed, to direct county staff to prepare a resolution and agreement with the Amherst County Service Authority for action at its April 18 meeting. The project includes a pump station and sewer line extension that overall costs $3.5 million, but the financing is for $2.5 million after the board previously voted to set aside a portion of federal relief money from the COVID-19 pandemic to go toward water and sewer infrastructure needs.

Terry Morcum, a developer and builder who has lived in the county for more than 60 years, is planning a major residential project with a heavy focus on senior housing and amenities with roughly 650 units, including 276 market rate apartments, and needs the sewer extension to move forward. The board in 2022 approved rezoning and special exception permits to allow the development to move forward.

Morcom said his family has built homes in Amherst County since 1958 and his aunt still lives in the second house his father built that year. He told supervisors the family has built homes in about a dozen neighborhoods in the county, including the majority of homes in the Hans Hill subdivision in Madison Heights and the Poplar Grove golfing community in Amherst.

Since the zoning approval for the new project was granted in the fall, Morcom said countless people have approached him with the sentiment it is much needed. He said he knows individuals who have moved from Amherst County to Lynchburg and other localities to find suitable housing to meet their needs as senior citizens.

“We’re trying to do something positive for the county, for the seniors in the county,” Morcom said. “We have something we feel like is positive for the community, it’s going to help with the growth of the community, it’s going to provide housing for seniors where they aren’t leaving Amherst County to find a pathway elsewhere.”

Morcom said the assessed value of the property is about $400,000 and $20,000 has been spent in conceptual drawings for the plans.

“I want the county to know we are fully committed,” Morcom told supervisors. “We want this thing to move forward … the gamble, as you may look at it, we feel like is well worth with it because we are in there gambling with you."

Morcom said he has high hopes the overall state of the economy won’t negatively affect the plans.

“Unfortunately, everybody in this room, I think, understands nobody knows what this economy is going to do,” he said, adding: “Hopefully it’s not going to be impactful.”

John Marks Jr., a Madison Heights resident who lives not far from the planned development and a former Amherst County Board of Supervisors member, said during the public comments portion of the April 4 meeting he does not believe the board should borrow $2.5 million without a formal commitment from Morcom.

“I believe it establishes a terrible precedent,” Marks said. “What does the board say to the next developer who walks in here and has an equal, viable project?”

Marks said if the project does not build out with tax revenue as projected the county would have some protection by having a formal agreement in place with the developer.

Pugh said the project is viable and good for the county but agreed with Marks’ points in explaining his opposition without a county-developer cost-share agreement in place. He also raised concerns of other developers coming forward expecting similar investments from the board.

“There’s really no surety for the county whatsoever on this project. We are essentially taking the gamble on the $2.5 million to run this project,” Pugh said. “A cost-share agreement would certainly be a good thing. But I think this is going to set a terrible precedent if we move forward … I think just now as it is written I cannot support it.”

Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said the board hears so many times from citizens the county doesn’t have anything for the senior community and is lacking in development.

“There’s no doubt, we need this development in our county,” Ayers said.

Ayers said his 84-year-mother won’t leave the county she’s called home her entire life and noted the difficulties such situations bring for many families.

“So I know how firsthand how it is and it’s tough to get home care to take care of someone. It’s really tough,” Ayers said. “We know we are an aging community.”

Chair Tom Martin said the board put the zoning in place, gave a “pretty strong nod to this project” with its previous $1 million investment in sewer infrastructure from federal relief money and if the board is moving forward with the financing the development should as well, describing it a partnership.

“That’s our intent,” Morcom said.

Andrew Proctor, chair of the Amherst County Economic Development Authority, during public comments spoke in favor of the county investing in the Gateway project.

“This investment is multi-faceted and low risk because it addresses immediate and future concerns of existing residents, enables proposed development to move forward and sets the stage for additional development in the immediate and surrounding areas,” Proctor said.

The investment also is practical because it is targeted for areas with an existing need and it would lead to many millions more in economic activity in the county, according to Proctor.

“This will also benefit businesses who regularly tell us they have trouble finding labor,” Proctor said of the development bringing more residents to the area.

Ayers noted the positive effects the sewer infrastructure with have on the nearby Merrymoor subdivision and other residential portions of southern Madison Heights that will not have to struggle if their septic systems fail.

“It is in an growth area,” Ayers said of the project’s location. “It is right on top of the hill above downtown Lynchburg that is bustling at the seams with development. Is there any other area in the county that we will should see infrastructure go into and push for property to be developed than this? I don’t think so.”