Former Rep. Garrett speaks on life after office helping persecuted faith groups overseas

Growing up in Louisa County where he wasn’t allowed to say the word "can’t," Tom Garrett said he never imagined one day reaching the political heights of getting yelled at by the president of the United States from the Oval Office.

Garrett served five years as a state senator for the Lynchburg area in the Virginia General Assembly and represented Virginia’s 5th Congressional District from Jan. 3, 2017 to Jan. 3, 2019. Speaking at the Amherst County Republican’s monthly meeting on Oct. 24 in Madison Heights, Garrett he wanted to leave the world better than he found it through political service.

Emphasizing he wasn’t bragging, Garrett referred to his past political monikers as freshman legislator of the year in the state legislature and one of the top two most impactful freshmen in the U.S. House. Speaking candidly about his past issues with alcoholism, he said felt like he was moving down a dark tunnel and didn’t know where he was going.

“Boy did I think I was special,” Garrett said of his political career. “But I wanted to be dead.”

He decided before he could fix America as a politician, he had to fix himself.

“I did not like myself and I couldn’t control it,” Garrett said of his issues at the time. “I got down on my knees and said ‘God, I can’t do it. I need your help.’”

That decision was on May 24, 2018. Several days later, he publicly announced he was an alcoholic and would not seek a second term.

“I want to thank God,” he told the Amherst crowd Monday. “I am a wreck and just so blessed. And the blessings keep coming. I’m so grateful to be here, grateful for so many great things in my life.”

After that announcement, he said, he didn’t know what he was going to do with his remaining time in office, describing himself “the least impactful member of Congress.”

“I’ve fallen from the top of the tree and hit every branch on the way down,” he said.

Garrett said he hated the political gridlock of Washington, D.C., the “back room deals” and a system he described as broken and not properly serving the best interests of constituents by holding to campaign promises.

It was his work and experiences overseas far from that environment that brought him fulfillment in striving to help victims of religious persecution.

A member of the House Committee of Foreign Affairs, Garrett supported efforts to free Petr Jasek, a Christian leader arrested by Sudan’s Islamist regime while in the country to help persecuted Christians. Garrett said Jasek spent two years in prison for “aiding rebels in Sudan,” which meant he gave food, medicine and clean water to displaced Christians.

Garrett said he called Jasek to tell him he was delighted Jasek was freed and returned home. Jasek told him his colleagues still were imprisoned, which led Garrett to travel to Sudan and help secure releases of others he said were persecuted for their faith.

In those endeavors, he said, he was told not to go by U.S. officials, including the White House, because of the danger, and his staff did amazing work to get waivers around travel ban issues related to terrorism.

“I’ve done something that mattered,” Garrett said. “I was overwhelmed. I had this feeling I had never had.”

He said he also was asked to go to Syria and met missionary David Eubank, founder and leader of the Free Burma Rangers, a multi-ethnic relief organization that operates in combat zones. Garrett spoke of his experiences in Nigeria where Christians are persecuted and his involvement in a documentary series called "Exile" that centers on the plight of suppressed minority groups and those affected by religious and ethnic persecution.

He said the decision was made for the documentary series not to focus exclusively on Christians.

“The Christian thing to do is focus on humans, not Christians,” Garrett said. “Christians care about people. We hope that they become Christian, but I shouldn’t ignore the oppressed regardless of their faith.”

Garrett said the series is intended to inform audiences, particularly the younger demographics, how fortunate they are to live in America despite its flaws.

“When we feel like we might get looked at crosswise because there’s a Trump bumper sticker on our car, understand a world where you can’t get a job because you worship differently,” Garrett told the Amherst crowd.

He said he has been called a racist because of politics but has risked his life to help persecuted groups in Africa and Muslims in Syria.

“Every single being has value made in the image of our God,” Garrett said.

He said God has given him more than he could ever ask for and he asked what he could do in return.

“Aristotle repeatedly said the future belongs to the storytellers. How can God use us?” Garrett said. “…God put me here to do something. Judging people is not on the list but I know what’s right and it’s my job to stand for that.”

Garrett said people have asked why he is so concerned with happenings in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa.

“To which I respond we should secure our borders, we should educate our children, we should extend opportunity to our citizens, but that doesn’t absolve us of the right to give a darn about everybody else,” Garrett said.

He said he was on top of the world at the White House Christmas party conversing with a U.S. Supreme Court justice, but that didn’t feel nearly as fulfilling as coming out of Syria while struggling to pay the mortgage.

“I just know when I finally acknowledged I couldn’t do the drinking thing, that I needed help from something bigger than me, it was there,” Garrett said. “I’m just a guy God has given much to.”

He encouraged the Amherst crowd to know the next time they have a flat tire to think of a person who has been displaced four times before age 18 because of where they worship.

“Fifteen days from now, go vote. It matters,” Garrett said. “But it’s all under control.”

During his speech, Garrett didn’t give his take on the midterm elections Nov. 8 and the race between current Republican Rep. Bob Good and Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg, a contest now of major consequence to Amherst County that is folding into the newly redrawn 5th District for the first time.

“I think you will see perhaps the largest House majority the Republicans have ever held, I really do,” Garrett said when asked by The News & Advance about his take on the midterms. “I think they’ll take the Senate, but I’m wrong so often.”

He said he loved serving in Richmond compared to Washington, describing the state legislature more friendly in working across the aisle, based on his experiences.

“In Richmond, when I announced I was an alcoholic, three of the first four people to call me and tell me they were praying for me and rooting for me were Democrats,” Garrett said. “They were my friends. Even if we never voted the same, at least I respected them and liked them and I felt like they felt the same way. And then when it didn’t matter, when I wasn’t a vote in the Senate, they still cared about me.”

In Congress, he said, it helps leadership to not personally know peers across the aisle.

“In Washington, there’s an industry in vilifying the other side," Garrett said.