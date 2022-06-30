Four Amherst Town Council seats up for election draw seven candidates

The field for three seats on Amherst Town Council and the town’s mayor position is set for the Nov. 8 election with seven candidates, including three newcomers, on the ballot.

Two council seats with four-year terms are set for the general election with three incumbents — Ken Watts, Janice Wheaton and Andrá Higginbotham — running, according to the Amherst County Registrar's Office. Another seat for a two-year term is slated for a special election with candidates Holden Chase and Michael Driskill on the ballot.

In the mayor’s race, Dwayne Tuggle seeks another term and Amherst resident Tony Robertson also is running.

Tuggle, who has served as mayor since 2017, has said in that time the town has been successful in reinvesting in core services, maintaining a strong reserve fund balances, financing major improvements into town utilities, purchasing the town’s first recreational park site, renovating a new police station and achieving state accreditation for the police department.

He has said he would like the town to focus on community development issues and improve the quality of life for citizens with more investments, including land for a playground, water feature and skateboard ramp, along with supporting recreational and beautification endeavors.

Robertson, a native of the town, said his family has deep roots in the area as his parents owned and operated the Amherst Pharmacy on Main Street for more than 51 years. A 1985 graduate of Amherst County High School, he moved back to the county 16 years ago.

Robertson ran for Amherst Town Council in November 2020 and fell short for the third seat by just three votes. He said he is running for mayor to provide a fresh set of eyes on the council.

“I am currently on the [town] Board of Zoning Appeals, and I would like to further continue my service to my beloved town of Amherst by serving in other aspects,” Robertson said.

He said he will always try to serve and make fair decisions that are best for the town and its residents.

“I want to see Amherst grow while protecting the integrity and beauty of our area,” Robertson said. “In order to have more resources and choices, we have to attract new residents while retaining our current ones. We need to keep tax revenue in Amherst instead of forcing potential businesses to operate elsewhere.”

Wheaton seeks a second term in office, but if chosen by voters in November will be elected a third time. In July 2019, less than a year into her first term, council took the highly unusual step of removing her with two-thirds vote, as required in town code, following issues where the majority of council felt a removal was necessary.

Wheaton was re-elected several months later in a special election and later pushed for council to revise the provision in the charter which allows removal of an elected official with concurrence of two-thirds of a vote. She said she feels the charter provision gives council power to overturn an election and goes against the spirit of democracy.

Her motion to have the charter removed has been unsuccessful on two occasions, in May 2020 and earlier this year.

Wheaton has said she believes communication between council and town residents is key to strengthening the town. She also serves on the town planning commission.

Watts, a retired Amherst town police chief, is council’s current longest-serving member, having been in office a decade. He has said he is focused on helping maintain the town government’s "excellent" and "very fiscally responsible" financial position and providing more recreational opportunities.

Higginbotham, who served on council from 2015 to 2018, was appointed in November 2021 as an interim member to fill a vacancy until the special election. The 1973 graduate of Amherst County High School serves as pastor of Everlasting Salvation Church of God and owns Andra’s Car Care on Depot Street.

He said he feels the town is going in a good direction and he wants to see more industry and business opportunities. A “family-friendly” town feel also is crucial to maintain, he said.

“I want to be particular how we grow the town,” Higginbotham said. “I want us to have a safe place for our children. And I want to have a town that when our children go to college we have jobs to come back to.”

He said the town has a great police department and emphasized council’s role in representing the community.

“I care about the town and I care about them and I’m willing to listen to them and use their ideas that are good to move this town forward,” Higginbotham said of town residents. “I don’t think we should know it all. We should listen to our people in the town also and to help us make decisions and guide this town.”

Chase, who serves on the town planning commission, moved to Amherst four years ago. He said in a previous interview he loves Amherst and has a passion for quality government and if elected he will work for solutions and to seek different viewpoints.

He said he would bring a youth perspective to council and he wants to engage with the citizens on issues important to them.

Driskill, a retired Air Force officer and retired quality manager at Glad Manufacturing, said he has been a resident of Amherst for 31 years.

“Amherst has given me a lot over the years, and this is an opportunity to give something back,” Driskill said. “I would like to see continued growth in small businesses and we should make the town attractive to larger businesses. While we have a beautiful small town, there are some small aesthetic improvements we could make.

"I am a law-and-order and traditional family values advocate who can offer maturity to council decisions.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.