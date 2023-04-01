For fifth graders in Amherst County, when it comes to career opportunities, the future is now.

In a first for Amherst County Public Schools, the division recently hosted "Future Opportunities Night" events at all six elementary schools, concluding at Madison Heights Elementary School on March 28. The evening gatherings allowed students and families to explore academic and career opportunities, which school officials call “pathways,” in engaging in activities such as robot coding, virtual welding simulators and drones.

Superintendent William Wells said "Future Opportunities Night" is designed to give fifth-graders and parents a firsthand look at courses that will be available to the students at the middle and high school level with an emphasis on career and technical education (CTE). The Central Virginia Governor’s School for Science & Technology, the CTE and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) academies, and early college courses are areas for elementary students and their parents to begin preparing for and to know what to what to expect, he said.

“The main goal is so parents and students have an understanding of what is available,” Wells said. “So they can start making those plans for their high school career and life after that.”

Assistant Superintendent Dana Norman said she’s observed parents enjoying tinkering with the technology tools and robotics as much as their children.

“I would say probably 95% of our fifth-graders have actually attended across all our schools,” Norman said.

The hands-on learning activities also coordinate core subjects into activities they may want to explore, Norman said, pointing to math correlating to welding as an example. Wells said getting students directly engaged in the exercises at an early age is important.

“They need to see it,” Wells said as children and families toured different stations in the Madison Heights Elementary School cafeteria March 28. “They need that baseline of information as they get ready for middle school and know what career paths they can be on. It gives them basic ideas now and, as they experiment through middle school, they’ll know what career path they may want to look into.”

Wells said the events have been well-received in the schools’ communities. Construction is expected to begin this summer on a major renovation and expansion to Amherst County High School that will bring more space for CTE courses in coming years the fifth-graders will benefit from, Wells said.

Expanded areas for welding, nursing and horticulture offerings are part of the planned high school project. “We’re getting more opportunities for students,” Wells said.

Wanda Smith, the division’s supervisor of math, science, gifted and elected programs, said a driving factor in the events to help make parents more aware of the various pathways to benefit conversations about students’ futures.

“Career education is taught in all levels, K through 12, throughout the school year,” Smith said. “This is kind of a jumpstart on that career planning, to get them to start thinking about ‘what are the things I like? What am I interested in? What type of courses and should I be taking?’

Cyber security, the culinary arts and nursing are among some of those opportunities and the goal is to get them prepared well before high school, Smith said.

“A lot of our kids are able to leave high school and go straight into the workforce,” Smith said. “Why not start giving them the information now so they dream bigger and they can think outside the box further than what they’ve been experiencing so far.”

The stations and activities shows what awaits them in upcoming years, according to Smith.

“These are things that students actually use at the high school to help build up their technical skills and make them career-ready,” Smith said.

The Amherst Express Career Awareness bus also is a vehicle — literally — for the division in acclimating students with future opportunities after high school. Wells said the bus often goes to schools for visits so students can experience hands-on learning and expand their knowledge base while touring it.

Madison Heights Elementary School Principal Jeremy Hutchinson said he was thrilled with the turnout. He said the event is beneficial in fifth-graders seeing opportunities available as they get older and “how they need to work hard now so it pays off in the future.”