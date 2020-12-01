Gunfire hits Madison Heights home, sheriff's office seeks public's help

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Monday in Madison Heights.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 2800 block of Galts Mill Road, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, investigators recovered multiple shell casings in the roadway and found a home had been struck numerous times.

The residents of that house could provide limited information to investigators, the release said. No one was injured.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call to contact Lt. Robert Oliver at (434) 946-9373, ext. 5, Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or visit www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

