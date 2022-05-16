Hearing planned on ordinance prohibiting skateboards on downtown Amherst sidewalks

Town of Amherst residents at an upcoming public hearing will have a chance to give feedback on a proposed ordinance revision that would prohibit skateboards on sidewalks in the downtown area at all times.

Amherst Town Council voted 3-1 during its May 11 meeting to move the code amendment to a public hearing as well as language that would require skateboarders and bicyclists to yield to pedestrians and prohibit them impeding a business or other public building.

Town code already prohibits bikes and skateboards on sidewalks but it needs an update to comply with state code regarding posting signs in general areas of town if the prohibition remains in place, Eric Lansing, the town’s attorney, told council in January. The town ordinance also has violating the prohibition listed as a Class 4 misdemeanor, a criminal offense punishable by a $250 fine, and an amended ordinance proposes to change that to a civil penalty of $50.

Councilor Sharon Turner recently said she filed a complaint with town police following an incident with a skateboarder in front of her business on South Main Street, the first time she has done so. She said she was aware of the existing ordinance and filed the complaint out of a safety concern of ingress and egress out of the store.

Turner said she believes there should be middle ground for business owners and making sure their customers have safe access in and out of buildings.

Councilor Janice Wheaton said she feels shutting down skateboard access on sidewalks downtowns because of Turner’s complaint and another incident town police mentioned at the former Wells Fargo bank location is unreasonable.

Turner said she believes in order for police to do their job in enforcing regulations in the central business district downtown, they need to have firm code language to enforce in situations where safety and access to businesses is a concert.

“I’m on Main Street and it really is a problem,” she said.

Watts said he drove on Main Street on May 10 and observed a skateboarder almost colliding with a vehicle.

Wheaton made a motion to repeal the existing ordinance altogether, which did not receive a second and failed without discussion on it.

“I think this is ridiculous,” Wheaton said of prohibiting skateboard use on downtown sidewalks, adding she is concerned children could be in danger if they ride in the streets. “I do not think there’s a problem. I just think it’s a waste of taxpayer time to burden our police department.”

Vice Mayor Rachel Carton took issue with how Wheaton voiced the concerns.

“Your dramatics are ridiculous,” Carton told Wheaton, later adding: “I’ve had enough of it.”

Carton said the town needs clear language on the books to help police enforce code that is in the best interests of public safety and taking care of business owners. She said she observed a group of teens doing skateboard tricks at a former bank location along the Main Street corridor and that in itself is not wrong but her concern is if someone falls and breaks a leg or damages a building.

Watts said businesses have contacted the town with issues on skateboard use.

Wheaton, who publicly took issue with Carton’s remarks on her concerns, said in response she hopes those business owners show up at the hearing to personally make their thoughts known.

Councilor Andrá Higginbotham, who was absent from the May 11 discussion, said in January he doesn’t see skateboard use as a problem and he thinks the prohibition sends a negative message about the town when it’s supposed to be family-friendly.

Holden Chase, a town resident running for a seat on council in the Nov. 8 election, said during a public comments session before council in January he favors a solution that avoids penalizing anyone and suggested expanding bike lanes to give bicycle and skateboard enthusiasts more areas to go.

Tim Ware, who runs a a business downtown, said at the January public comments session he thinks putting up signs prohibiting skateboard use on sidewalks downtown brings a negativity Amherst doesn’t need. Ware said at the time he likes seeing kids out and about being active and not all youth is interested in traditional team sports.

