Local bestselling author captures 'beauty of the words' in Southern fiction

Self-described as Southern by grace, Lynchburg author Leah Weiss published her debut novel "If the Creek Don’t Rise" at age 70.

The North Carolina native whose roots run deep in the Tar Heel state started writing in her mid-50s, finding her literary voice with stories inspired by family members and personal experiences that center on characters who are hard-working, self-sufficient and humble.

“Call me a Southern writer,” Weiss said in a recent phone interview. “It has to do with the beauty of the words.”

At age 10, Weiss moved to the mountains of Central Virginia, home to her father’s family, and grew up on Wells Road in Amherst County. While living in Madison Heights in a house her dad built, she attended Holy Cross Regional Catholic School in Lynchburg.

Weiss also attended Dunbarton College of the Holy Cross, a school that formerly operated in Washington, D.C. She loved spending much of the late 1960s in the nation’s capital in an extraordinary decade at the height of the Vietnam War.

“It was an electric place to be,” Weiss said.

She still maintains close relationships with many of her classmates. She also earned a degree from Kent State University, was a public school music teacher, taught piano lessons for many years and worked 24 years as assistant to the headmaster at Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg.

Weiss began writing memoirs of her late mother that were published in magazine articles, she said. After retiring from VES in 2015, she signed with a New York-based agent and began her writing career.

Describing her work as Southern Appalachian fiction and historical fiction, she published her second novel, "All the Little Hopes," last year.

“It is a tedious, time-consuming journey,” Weiss, 75, said of writing a novel. “I thoroughly enjoy talking about the process because that’s what people are curious about.”

She recently shared insights on her literary journey during a book signing event at Madison Heights Library.

“I always had a gift for words,” Weiss said. “If I wrote you a letter, you probably kept it somewhere tucked in a book. But I never thought about ever having the wherewithal to tackle something like a novel.”

With much encouragement from friends, Weiss said the uphill climb of writing was tremendous with so many books on the market and striving to make her work stand out. She recalls being inspired at just the right moment to spend time with her mother, tape recorder in hand to capture her memories.

“She was one of 15 children born on a tobacco farm with no running water and no electricity,” Weiss said of recording those experiences. “I slept in the feather beds, I went to the outhouse, I saw the iceboxes, I dug sweet potatoes and scrubbed them and ate them raw out of the garden. We had a very humble east North Carolina life.”

Weiss said while writing she aims to create a “collection of characters like a perfect buffet” appealing to the reader. One such character, a third-generation Appalachian preacher, is based on her uncle, Willis, a Baptist minister of more than 50 years.

Reading from one of her books to the Madison Heights crowd, she set the scene of a fictional rural mountain exorcism.

“Daddy took me to see the devil when I was 9 years old,” Weiss said in reciting the opening line of a chapter.

Another chapter opens with a declaration she again read to the audience: “Hell is being born into a family of preachers named Eli.”

She said honest critiquing of polishing the writing is needed to get it past "the keeper of the gate”, referring to literary agents and interns in the publishing business who routinely read from a multitude of writers.

"If the Creek Don’t Rise" has sold about 140,000 copies, Weiss said. She’s blessed to see the numbers twice peryear.

"...They say it’s a huge seller if they sell 20,000," Weiss said during the Madison Heights Library event. "I was aiming for a million... I’m on my way."

Her first book was honored as a 2018 finalist for the Library of Virginia’s Literary Fiction and People’s Choice Awards. The second novel also was a 2022 finalist for the Library of Virginia's People's Choice Awards.

She said it takes her about four years to write a book. "All the Little Hopes," was from a nugget of history from her mother she wasn’t aware of about German prisoners of war sent to live in rural North Carolina working the tobacco markets.

Her mother told her of the POWs: “We were told not to look at them and talk to them.” Just more than 350 such prisoners came to her birth town of Williamston, she said, adding she expected find horror stories of Nazis when she went to research those stories.

“I mean, I have to,” Weiss said. “We all know what the Nazis are capable of, so certainly they had to be a danger to this community.”

She recalls looking through newspaper archives for articles with her husband and visiting the site where the POWs were held. Weiss spoke of interviewing six people, all in their 90s, who remembered the prisoners on their family farms who described forging close relationships with the foreigners, a collection of artists, musicians, carpenters and farmers.

“Never in a million years did I expect to find that,” Weiss said.

Weiss enjoys participating in book clubs and speaking about becoming a bestselling author in her retirement years. She's also working on a third novel.

She believes first-person present tense is the most powerful way to write.

“You feel like you know these characters,” Weiss said. “You have literally crawled into their skin.”