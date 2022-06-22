Looking beyond COVID, Amherst school officials review grading policy

The Amherst County School Board recently discussed grading regulations and possible changes heading into the 2022-23 school year.

After reviewing three options from a committee of educators, the board agreed June 9 to hold off on any potential updates on the regulations until July, when more data is brought back by William Wells, the new superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools as of July 1.

Dana Norman, chief academic officer, said the grading policy was adopted in April 1994 and was updated in November 2020 because of the pandemic and again the following November and this past February.

“We are working to make updates to the regulation before the start of the 2022-2023 school year,” Norman said.

Several board members took issue with a part of the current grading policy that gives students a lowest possible grade of 50 or 40 during stretches of the school year and said they didn’t want to reward students with a grade they hadn’t earned if that student had turned in no assignments.

“I would like to see our students get the grades they earned,” said board member Ginger Burg.

Superintendent Rob Arnold, who is stepping down at the end of the month to retire, said the idea of the 50 and 40 bottom for final grades was to give students who haven’t had a good nine weeks “a fighting chance.”

Abby Thompson, the board’s chair, said she felt the grading regulations presented to the board during the June 9 meeting are not consistent. She also referenced an ending paragraph in the grading report that states “ACPS will continue to work with students on an individual basis if extenuating circumstances exist causing a fluctuation in the student’s grade that is not reflective of their ability level and previous performance.”

“I believe that says it all,” Thompson said.

Board member Dawn Justice said she doesn’t want the division to be “defined by COVID” when it comes to grading expectations. Another comment during the board’s review is the committee’s grading suggestions may take away from a teacher’s discretion in the grading process.

“We have a heart,” Thompson said. “We care about our kids and we can do that without straining our teachers and telling our kids they don’t have to work.”

Board member Priscilla Liggon said educators realized in 2020 that learning suffered a deficit during the pandemic. The board can’t pretend effects of the pandemic on learning didn’t happen, she said.

“It put the smartest of kids behind,” Liggon said. “That’s a reality we are all living with.”

Liggon said it will take time for the division to get out of the pandemic in terms of effects on grades and learning. Teachers’ efforts to get grades up are a necessity, she said.

“I think we are trying to address them the best we can,” she said of learning loss challenges.

Burg said she would like to see another option on grading and she doesn’t support “passing out 50s like they’re candy.”

“We need something that is more consistent on how the board feels,” Burg said.

Board member Eric Orasi said he doesn’t want to make a hasty decision on grading without knowing where students are academically.

“We didn’t get here overnight,” said Orasi. “Obviously, COVID did change a lot of things.”

He noted a zero grade can discourage students.

“I don’t want some of these kids who are so far back to be discouraged if we say ‘you get what you get, that’s it,’” said Orasi. “To just say you get what you get and that’s it, I don’t think that’s the right way to move forward out of COVID.”

Thompson said she can’t support a final grade of 50 if the student did zero work to earn it and noted the importance of incentives in improving grades.

“We don’t want to have the zero hanging over their head,” Thompson said. “We want them to have the opportunity to make it up.”

Also during the June 9 meeting, the board was presented with a report on a survey for employees who left the division this school year on their reasons for leaving.

Jim Gallagher, chief human resources officer for the division, said 15 of the 29 exiting employees took part in the survey and 100% of respondents indicated they would recommend ACPS as a good place to work. That percentage improved from 83% in last year’s survey.

The three most prominent reasons for the departures are retirement, personal family considerations (health or other), and commuting time and distance, the report states. Other additional contributing factors influencing exit decisions include student discipline and behavior, “lack of support from parents/community,” salary and poor communication between administrators and teachers, according to the document.

Gallagher said this year’s survey results show a decline in teachers indicating COVID-19 pandemic reasons as a contributing factor in their decision to leave, which he added is a promising sign.

The most recent survey shows a 20% decrease over last year in teachers indicating they are leaving to teach in another school.

“We do our very best to support teachers to make them want to stay here,” Gallagher said.

Thompson said the survey data is useful and a good resource for the division in striving for continuous improvement.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.