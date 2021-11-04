 Skip to main content
Lynchburg man charged with felonies after damaging Amherst courthouse
A Lynchburg man was arrested Wednesday for damaging the Amherst County courthouse, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. 

Dustin Tyler Thomas approached the courthouse yelling obscenities before hurling two large rocks into the glass at the building's front entryway, according to a news release. Thomas attempted to flee the scene, which located directly beside the sheriff's office headquarters in Amherst, but was apprehended by courthouse security and responding deputies. 

He is charged with maliciously shooting or throwing a missile at at an occupied building, a felony; intentionally damaging a monument, a felony, and obstruction of justice, a misdemeanor. 

No other details were provided in the release. 

- Justin Faulconer 

Dustin Thomas

