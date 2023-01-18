Madison Heights archery business increases exports and sales through state program

TRU Ball/AXCEL, a Madison Heights company, was one of 10 companies that graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP) Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program.

The VALET program assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.

“Each of the 10 graduating companies represents a Virginia success story, and we commend their accomplishments achieved in the global marketplace since joining VALET two years ago,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a Jan. 12 news release. “This award-winning program accelerates the development of international business by connecting companies with the practical tools needed for successful export sales, which in turn creates jobs and grows Virginia’s economy.”

TRU Ball/AXCEL produces sights and scopes for archery bows. From bow hunting to competitive archery, the company’s products are used around the world.

Ben Summers, the company’s president, said he traveled to South Korea during the pandemic to build relationships that will last for years.

“It was an honor to be chosen for the VALET program,” Summer said in the release. “... I was quite possibly the only American who has ever been able to visit the archery ranges of the Hyundai Steel and Hyundai Mobis teams, which are comprised of four Olympic gold medalists who used our products to win gold in London, Rio and Tokyo.”

The VALET program generates an average increase in international sales of 78% for participating companies according to the news release. Summers was able to use the VALET funds to exhibit at trade shows in particular at an Archery World Cup event in Gwangju, South Korea and another in Luxembourg.

“Many of these tournaments were held in the time of the pandemic, allowing us to gain market share over our competitors who were locked down in Japan and other countries,” Summers said in the release. “During this time, our company hired 45 new employees to handle the increases in sales orders.”

Virginia exports over $35 billion in goods and services annually. Exports of the commonwealth’s products and services are critical to economic growth, supporting more than 257,000 jobs and generating $2 billion in annual tax revenue, the release said.