Madison Heights man dies after Christmas Day crash

A Madison Heights man died after a single-vehicle crash Christmas Day in Campbell County, police said.

Corey W. Alkire, 32, was driving a 2009 Hyundai Genesis west on Cabin Field Road at 7:19 p.m. Dec. 25 when the vehicle attempted a left turn onto Stage Road but ran off the left side of the road, Virginia State Police said.

The car hit a mailbox, and the post went through the windshield and hit the driver.

Alkire, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

A 9-year-old female passenger and a 3-year-old female passenger were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Both wore appropriate safety restraints, police said.

"Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash," state police said.