Madison Heights man wins $1M prize in Va. Lottery scratcher game

A Madison Heights man won a $1 million Virginia Lottery prize on Christmas, the lottery announced Tuesday.

Tyler Fitzgerald won the prize from a "White Ice Millions" scratcher ticket. Instead of $1 million over 30 years, he chose a one-time cash option of $602,410 before taxes, the lottery said in a news release.

The odds of winning the top prize in that game are 1 in 1,305,600. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.91. Two more top prizes remain unclaimed.

The ticket was purchased at the Food Lion at 12130 East Lynchburg-Salem Turnpike in Forest. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Fitzgerald "said his mother hid a special ornament on the Christmas tree, with the understanding that whoever found it got a Scratcher ticket as a prize," the lottery said in the news release.

The news release quoted Fitzgerald as saying the win was "pretty crazy" and "a little overwhelming."

