Madison Heights mixed-use development with range of housing options approved

AMHERST — A rezoning of 170 acres as part of high-density mixed-use residential and commercial development on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights has received the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ approval.

The Madison Heights Town Centre project envisions apartments, townhomes, patio homes, single-family homes and commercial uses along with open space, walking trails and parks on 13 acres located just north of the Seminole Plaza shopping center. The board in June approved a rezoning for roughly 10 acres as part of the project; the latest rezoning was approved July 19.

The majority of the land is set to go from General Commercial (B-2) district and Industrial (M-1) district to Mixed Use/Traditional Neighborhood Development (MU/TND) district. Jeremy Bryant, Amherst County’s director of community development, said all of the open space would be placed into a property owners association except for a 13-acre park the developer, Sam Patel, plans to donate to the county.

Bryant said the house lots generally measure a half acre. The property is an urban development area, a term for land where the county envisions future growth, Bryant said.

“…Through time the county has designated only one urban development area within the county and it’s this area,” Bryant said.

A central park is a main feature of the neighborhood that is planned to include up to 75,000 square feet of commercial spaces, about 400 apartment units, up to 250 townhomes and patio homes each and up to 100 single-family homes, according to the application from Rowan Holdings LLC.

Grace Church, which currently meets in Monelison Middle School, plans to build a new facility within the development near the school and adjacent to the Madison Heights Youth Baseball complex.

An easement has to be worked out with the Amherst County School Board for access to that area of Trojan Lane and Daniels Drive for the church, according to Bryant.

He said a traffic light on U.S. 29 Business could be called for and the county would take over the park, if that agreement moves forward, after the 13-acre site is graded and trails are installed.

Trent Warner, an engineer for Hurt & Proffitt working on the project, said he’s been involved with several big mixed-use developments in the Lynchburg areas.

“Never have we done a central park theme,” Warner told supervisors. “It really is a neat theme.”

He said grading plans have been submitted for the first apartment buildings previously granted rezoning approval.

“So things are moving fast,” Warner said, referring to the current economic climate. “There’s a reason there’s a push for it ... We are running full speed to take advantage of where things are currently.”

Patel told supervisors the project’s surveys do show encroachment on the Madison Heights Youth Baseball complex and he’s been in contact with the youth program’s leadership in the interest of being good neighbors. He said the plan originally included more apartments but the density was cut in striving for the best net positive effect for the county.

“We wanted at the end of the day for this to be a win for Amherst County,” Patel said. “This is not nearly as dense as it could be.”

The project includes streets, sidewalks and other factors to consider in weighing the overall cost, he said.

“There’s a lot of expense that goes into building something like this,” Patel said. “We have been very intentional about not packing stuff in.”

Patel said he is excited with the development bringing a lively, vibrant community and town center feel to the heart of Madison Heights. The excitement was echoed in a public hearing Tuesday that drew nine speakers, mostly from Grace Church, in support of the plan.

Brian Donohue, a ministry leader for the church, said the congregation of about 225 previously had a facility on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg that sold and looks forward to building in Amherst County.

“We are excited for a new beginning,” Donohue, of Madison Heights, said.

His wife, Kirsten Donohue, said they first moved to the area in 1995 and raised five children here, and two currently go to Temple Christian School in close proximity to where the church would go.

“We love Madison Heights,” Kirsten Donohue said. “We came here from Chicago and didn’t believe you could find a place like this to live.”

She said the church is excited to be near the ball fields and school because it wants to bless its neighbors.

“We want to be part of the community,” Kirsten Donohue said. “I’m just thankful we can have our church here.”

Jay Gray, a Bedford County resident and Grace Church member, said the church would be a partner to youth sports, the parks department and school-related activities

“That is truly the heart of what we want to do as a church, we want to couple ourselves to an area and a community,” Gray said, adding of the rezoning: “Even though it doesn’t impact where I live it will impact my life because I will spending more time in Amherst County and Madison Heights.”

Betsy Allanson-Thomas, a county resident who attends the church, said the move makes her commute easier and she’s exciting about the church supporting the county’s school system where she works.

“I’m really looking forward to the church locating here,” Allanson-Thomas said. “Grace has always been a very active church in our community.”

Debbie Wendland, a county resident who teaches at Elon Elementary School, also attends the church and is highly excited about its move across the James River. “We are so looking forward to having a permanent place in the community we can call home,” she said.

Her husband Keith Wendland said he would love to see a garden at the new church that will help provide healthy food options for residents and could offer community gardening lessons.

“It would great to have a park right down the road from where our church is to take the kids,” he said, referring to his grandchildren.

Sam Davis, of Madison Heights, said he grew up in the county and graduated from Amherst County High School in 1969.

“When I was in high school, Madison Heights was the place to go,” Davis said. “There was nothing in Forest…I’m telling you it was popping here. I got out of college and asked ‘what happened to Madison Heights?’ It was very disturbing, to be honest with you.”

He said the development is much needed to bring more people, affordable housing options and amenities such as parks and trails to Madison Heights.

“This is fantastic. This is like the golden goose to me,” Davis said. “It’s exciting to see something like this happen.”

Davis said many people have asked him repeatedly about patio homes, noting its popularity among older residents looking to downsize.

“There’s a shortage of houses,” Davis told supervisors. “In the real estate business, you really know it because there’s nothing to sell.”

Trevor Gillispie, a real estate broker in Madison Heights, said the development is a beautifully designed community.

“The market has changed quite a bit. A lot of people like to be where they have patio homes and townhomes,” Gillispie said. “The county needs this…I think it’s really big for the community. I’m excited to see the project. I’m really glad they’re proposing it.”

Supervisor Tom Martin said he doesn’t want to see the development cause traffic issues on U.S. 29 and asked what the backup plan is if access connection to Trojan Drive isn’t granted for the planned church location.

Warner said a church locating next to ball fields and a school is a good fit from a developer’s standpoint.

“To me, it was a no-brainer,” Warner said of the church’s planned location. “The fear of not being able to make that entrance is not what drives me.”

David Pugh, the board’s chair, said he has some reservations with a potential park of 13 acres strapping the county with more maintenance costs.

“All in all, it’s a great project. I’m not going to deny this request based on that,” Pugh said of his park-related concern. “It would be good for that area to bring people in.”

Just before the 4-0 vote for approval, Supervisor Jimmy Ayers thanked Patel for his efforts.

“It’s been a long time needed,” Ayers said.