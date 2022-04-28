Man gets a month in jail for damaging Amherst County courthouse

A Lynchburg man was sentenced Thursday to a month in jail for damaging the Amherst County courthouse in early November.

Dustin Tyler Thomas approached the courthouse yelling obscenities before hurling two large rocks into the glass at the building’s front entryway, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said following the Nov. 4 incident.

Thomas attempted to flee the scene, which was directly beside the sheriff’s office headquarters in Amherst, but was apprehended by courthouse security and responding deputies. No one was injured.

In Amherst County General District Court on Thursday, he was found guilty of intentionally damaging a monument and given a six-month jail sentence with five months suspended, according to court records. Two other charges of shooting or throwing a missile at an occupied building and obstruction of justice were dropped, court records show.

Amherst County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Adam Stanley said Thomas was ordered to pay $810 in restitution for damage to the courthouse entrance. Stanely said Thomas was not taken into immediate custody Thursday and will report to serve the active jail sentence at a later date.

Thomas has a malicious wounding charge pending in Amherst County Circuit Court in connection with a previous unrelated incident. A jury trial is scheduled on that charge for Aug. 2, records show.

— Justin Faulconer

