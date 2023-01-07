Miss Virginia encourages Amherst students to pursue good choices

Wearing her crown and greeting each student in Amherst Elementary School’s cafeteria with a warm smile and a wave, Miss Virginia Victoria Chuah was in her element Thursday teaching children about the importance of making healthy choices.

Chuah visited all six Amherst County public elementary schools during a two-day tour that concluded Friday, speaking with students at various assemblies with a goal of helping them learn what good choices are and how to say no to unhealthy ones. The talks also focused on understanding what it means for students to be a leader in their community and among friends, and identifying a trusted adult and the role they play in the lives of youth.

In making a personal connection with students during her stop at Amherst Elementary School on Thursday, Chuah said she loves to dance and performs ballet.

“I’m also a huge Harry Potter fan,” Chuah said, which elicited immediate positive reaction from her young audience.

The University of Pittsburgh alumna asked students what they want to be when they grow up and what their goals are. During the Amherst Elementary School visit, the responses she heard for careers included being a doctor and firefighter.

“Being a good person — I love that goal!” Chuah said after hearing from one student.

The Miss Virginia Organization and Virginia ABC share the combined goal of educating students about making positive decisions to better prepare for success, according to a news release from ACPS announcing Chuah’s tour.

Supported by the Virginia ABC Education and Prevention mission to eliminate high risk and underage alcohol use, Miss Virginia educates elementary school students about the risks of alcohol and other drug use. The Miss Virginia School Tour messaging aligns with the Virginia Standards of Learning of Advocacy and Health Promotion, Essential Health Concepts and Healthy Decisions focusing on substance use prevention as outlined in the SOLs.

During the tour, Chuah asked Amherst Elementary students for an example of a trusted adult with answers that included their principal, school nurses and police officers. She also encouraged them to treat others with kindness and show positive leadership.

“You can be a leader in your classroom,” Chuah told the children. “You never know who's watching. Especially my big kids, you have a lot of people looking up to you seeing how you’re acting.”

Chuah also spoke about the importance of setting goals.

“What’s important to remember about goals though is they don’t happen overnight,” she said. “Goals come from working hard and taking steps every day to reach your goal.”

The reigning Miss Virginia said she enjoyed the tour and interacting with hundreds of children.

“I love speaking with kids,” Chuah said in an interview. “It’s the best part of the job, seriously. I love being on stage and l love public speaking. It’s very natural to me. It just feels like I’m having a lot of conversations at one time."

She said it’s vital for students to know how certain actions can keep them from meeting their goals.

“I think it’s very important for them to visualize these things they want to accomplish and realize the real consequences of unhealthy choices and how detrimental it can be for their futures,” Chuah said.

Autism awareness also was another topic dear to Chuah personally, as her brother Luke is on the autism spectrum.

“It’s always been something that I naturally want to advocate for and share,” Chuah said of raising awareness. “So it’s really great I get to do that in this capacity.”