Monacan legal fight brewing over finances, leadership

Nine members of the Monacan Indian Nation have filed a lawsuit in federal court that argues three leaders within the Amherst County-based tribe acted unlawfully and intentionally to prevent them from receiving payments after the Monacans became federally recognized in January 2018.

The lawsuit was filed in early June in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg against Kenneth Branham, the tribe’s chief, a title some tribal members are disputing; Adrian Compton, tribal administrator; and Amber Fink, secretary. A motion to dismiss the suit in late June argues the defendants did not engage in any improper activity and the complaint should be kept from moving forward.

Among the plaintiffs, two live in Amherst County, one resides in Forest, three live in Buena Vista and the other three reside in Midlothian, North Carolina and Florida. The suit claims the defendants took steps to “improperly and unlawfully” prevent the plaintiffs from receiving federal funds, roughly $91,600 collectively, they should have received as members of the tribe.

The complaint claims the defendants’ actions were “undertaken without the consent of the Monacan Tribal Council and contrary” to the council’s desires. It also states Branham “claims” to be the chief and was removed from that position by the council, an argument that Greg Werkheiser, attorney for the defendants, said in a phone interview is not true.

“These guys are setting up a pretend government,” Werkheiser, of Cultural Heritage Partners, PLLC, in Richmond, said. “These folks, because they didn’t get the amount of money they wanted ... and basically want more than their fair share, they have thrown a fit.”

Joseph Sanzone, representing the plaintiffs, said in a phone interview Branham is not the rightful chief and according to the tribe’s bylaws isn’t eligible to hold the post because he’s previously held it too many times.

“The Monacans are in the same position that the United States was in,” Sanzone said when reached for comment, comparing the tribe achieving federal recognition to America becoming a nation. “They are a brand-new country. And like a lot of countries, they’ve experienced problems and they have a government struggle right now. And my plaintiffs believe these people who are tribal members, who are not part of the tribal government, have interfered with their right to receive federal funds.”

Werkheiser said attempts by the plaintiffs and others to remove the tribal chief title Branham rightfully carries and the council referenced in the suit is “completely made up.”

“It was no legitimate election,” Werkheiser said of the claim Branham was removed from the chief post.

The lawsuit states the tribal council removed Branham and Compton, who according to the complaint is not a Monacan Indian, because they would not comply “with council’s demand to develop a budget, monitor appropriation, and the fact that [Branham], in direct defiance of council’s directive,” purchased a new tribal headquarters at 111 Highview Drive in Madison Heights.

The suit describes that property as “substantially overpriced, too small for tribal needs and which would have required an environmental impact statement," which the suit states wasn’t acquired.

The lawsuit further claims Branham expressly refused to comply with tribal council’s lawful demands concerning the use of tribal funds, closed tribal meetings to some Monacan members and failed to comply with federal audit requirements.

In outlining the money denied to the plaintiffs, the complaint states: “Other Tribal Citizens are similarly situated and have been denied benefits in the same manner as described in this Complaint.”

Werkheiser said the allegations about the defendants operating the tribe corruptly are “absolutely, easily disprovable” and his law firm works to make sure such actions don’t happen.

“There have been three fully independent audits as required by the federal government,” since the tribe was federally recognized, Werkheiser said. “All those audits have come back perfectly clean.”

The motion to dismiss argues the Monacan Indian Nation, a sovereign federally recognized tribe, is entitled to sovereignty immunity from suit and the complaint “fails to properly put a federal question before the Court” and fails to “plead sufficient facts above a speculative level.”

“The Nation, as a sovereign tribal nation, is governed by its own internal tribal laws,” the motion to dismiss the suit argues. “Pursuant to these laws, the Monacan people elected Kenneth Branham as Chief in 2019 for a term set to end in 2023, at which point another election will be held in accordance with the Nation’s laws. Chief Branham’s election was registered with the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), the federal agency charged with maintaining an updated record of federally recognized tribal governments and elected officials.”

As recently as June 7, the BIA reconfirmed Branham is the chief, according to an exhibit filed with the defendants’ motion.

In the interview, Sanzone said the only people with authority to manage the tribe’s affairs are the tribal council, adding of Branham: “The person who has been acting as chief the past few years doesn’t have that authority, but he’s been exercising it.”

The motion to dismiss states the complaint describes “intra-tribal controversies” for which it argues federal court has no jurisdiction.

“The court, in our view, is not permitted by federal precedent to hear this challenge,” Werkheiser said in the interview.

The suit argues that, over the tribal council’s objection, more money was spent on the food bank employees themselves and vehicles than the food bank “with non-Monacans receiving more funding and benefits than Monacans.”

It also argues Housing and Urban Development (HUD) benefits the defendants directed “favor non-Monacans by more than 50 percent, and tribal resources are being expended without tribal council approval in this respect.”

The lawsuit alleges defendants “exercised improper control” over funds received from HUD, the American Rescue Plan Act, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Indian Health Services and the Bureau of Indian Affairs and prevented lawful delivery of portions to some tribal members, including the plaintiffs. At the same time, the suit alleges, the defendants “were increasing their salaries, and receiving larger benefit checks than other tribal members,” including the plaintiffs.

“Such hefty increases in personal benefits received by the Defendants, at the expense of other tribal members including the Plaintiffs were accomplished in party by using funds which should have been paid over to the Plaintiffs,” the complaint states.

Werkheiser said when tribes are federally recognized, some members believe “it instantly means everyone will get a large check,” but it doesn’t work that way, explaining the money comes with many strings attached from the federal government in how it can be distributed and spent.

“This is not uncommon, but it is sad because it can be distracting from the important work” the Monacans are doing in the community, Werkheiser said.

Werkheiser said he represents the legitimate tribal council and the one referred to in the suit is a "fake" entity.

"They can call themselves whatever they want," he said.

Sanzone said in the interview the tribal council he represents doesn’t want any further construction at the Highview Drive site in Madison Heights.

“We want the tribal members to be free to receive the benefits that are entitled to. And we want it to be evenly distributed,” Sanzone said. “And we want the tribal government to run well.”

On the defendants’ claim they shouldn’t be sued because of sovereign immunity, Sanzone said, “They’re not the Monacan Indian Nation. They are three people.”

Sanzone said the lawsuit should certainly go to trial.

“There are a lot of basic management issues that are really at stake here,” he said. “Everybody just wants the benefits to be distributed evenly. That’s all.”