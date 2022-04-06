Monelison fire department, community mourns passing of longtime member Ernie Cash

Longtime Monelison Volunteer Fire Department member and former chief Ernie Cash could tell anyone who asked about the history of the department he joined 12 years after it was formed in 1959.

At a 60th anniversary celebration for the department in 2019, Cash proudly showed off a scrapbook of its history and recalled the dances on the Madison Heights fire station’s second floor and fundraisers that required sending out thousands of letters to the community.

The department and Amherst County community is mourning Cash, who died Tuesday, and honoring his 50 years of service to the county as a firefighter and emergency responder.

Gary Roakes, a former director of public safety in Amherst County, said Cash was a well-known leader in the Monelison department when he started working for the Monelison Rescue Squad in 1984. He remembers serving as the rescue squad’s captain and Cash serving as the fire department’s chief.

“I grew up and knew who Ernie was even prior to being in the rescue squad,” Roakes said. “He was committed to the community and the fire service. Even after he got out of active firefighting he continued to train and taught in the Amherst Fire Academy. He was 110% committed to serving the community through the fire service and the fire service itself.”

Roakes recalled being at many fire scenes and Cash having a role of managing those responses and directing firefighters.

“A great man, I learned a lot from him,” Roakes said. “We always worked well together.”

Roakes said his heart goes out to Cash’s wife, Tina, their children and family, and the Monelison department that has lost a key figure. He said serving 50 years or more for a volunteer firefighter is rare and Cash has impacted countless lives over the years, assisting many families directly affected by fires and other stressful situations.

“You know when you call the fire department and rescue squad, it’s probably one of the worst days of your life,” Roakes said. “He was always there to give back to them and see what he could do.”

Tom Martin, who serves as chief of the Amherst Fire Department and is on the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, spoke in Cash’s honor at the board’s meeting Tuesday. Cash was very active and took part in the department’s most recent fire academy, Martin said.

“It was a great loss for the community,” Martin said.

David Pugh, the board of supervisors’ chair, said he and Cash were neighbors and good friends. Cash always gave positive feedback and thoughts on county-related matters and was a solution-oriented person, Pugh said.

“I’ll miss those conversations,” Pugh said. “It’s a sad day and I’ll miss him a lot. He gave his life to this county for 50 years.”

“He never had a harsh word for anybody,” Martin added.

Cash, who began his service in 1971, was a true staple and dedicated member, the Monelison Volunteer Fire Department’s official Facebook page said in a post announcing his death.

“Chief Cash served the fire service in many capacities through his leadership, involvement in county committees, teaching new and old generations, and being part of many functions,” the post said. “He never stopped learning nor teaching. Anyone that knew Chief Cash knew his love and passion for the fire service.”

The department in October 2021 retired Cash’s number, 137, “as there are very few that have committed so much time and heart in the fire service,” a previous Facebook post stated.

At the September 2019 celebration marking the department's 60 years, Cash spoke affectionately of the long hours and commitment that made it function and said past members did a fantastic job building the main station. At that event he described firefighters as a special breed who sacrifice much and recognized members' family members who supported them when they were away from home responding to calls.

A celebration of Cash’s life will be held at the Madison Heights Community Center at 1 p.m. April 16.

“He will greatly missed by all,” Roakes said. “It was an honor to serve with him and walk the lines with him for many years. His name will forever live with the Monelison Fire Department.”

