Moore selected as the Amherst Board of Supervisors' new chair

After three years of serving on the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, Madison Heights resident Jennifer Moore is the board’s new chair for 2021.
Moore, who has represented the District 5 seat since January 2018, was unanimously appointed to the role during the board’s Jan. 5 meeting. David Pugh, who has served as the District 4 supervisor for 9 years, was unanimously chosen as vice chair.
In the final year of her first term, Moore succeeds District 1 board member Claudia Tucker in the chair role. Moore served as the board’s vice chair in 2020.
“I am humbled by fellow board members to be selected chair and I am excited to be continuing serving Amherst alongside each of them,” Moore said.
She said top priorities for the county this year are further strides in expanding internet broadband service, an issue that has become paramount during the COVID-19 pandemic with a large number of residents working at home and learning remotely; helping Amherst County Public Schools provide the highest quality education; and furthering residential and commercial growth and redevelopment efforts.
“I want Amherst to be the community of choice, where we are known for our safety, neighborly atmosphere, connectedness and business, educational and recreational opportunities,” Moore said. “Amherst is home. And there’s no place like home. I’m excited to see what lies ahead for this community in 2021.”
Also during the meeting, the board voted unanimously to accept the Amherst County Planning Commission’s recommendation to draft an ordinance that no longer requires by-right site plans to undergo the commission’s review. By-right plans are those not subject to a public hearing process by county officials; site plans for special exception requests, which do require the public hearing process, will continue to go before the commission.
The commission’s recommendation during a Dec. 17 meeting was passed with a 4-2 vote with members Jim Thompson and Leslie Gamble opposed.
Supervisor Tom Martin said the practice of by-right site plans going before the commission’s review came to his attention from an applicant building a new facility in the Amelon industrial park, which caused a minor delay.
Martin, city planner in neighboring Lynchburg, said he believes the county planning and zoning staff can handle the by-right review process without the commission’s involvement.
“It was somewhat odd to me that our planning commission is having to approve by-right [site] plans and plats,” Martin said. “These are things that in my career experience are purely administerial processes.”
The measure going forward for the board’s future consideration following public hearings is intended to streamline the application process for projects and uses considered by-right in the county’s regulations, according to county documents.