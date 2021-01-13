Moore selected as the Amherst Board of Supervisors' new chair

After three years of serving on the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, Madison Heights resident Jennifer Moore is the board’s new chair for 2021.

Moore, who has represented the District 5 seat since January 2018, was unanimously appointed to the role during the board’s Jan. 5 meeting. David Pugh, who has served as the District 4 supervisor for 9 years, was unanimously chosen as vice chair.

In the final year of her first term, Moore succeeds District 1 board member Claudia Tucker in the chair role. Moore served as the board’s vice chair in 2020.

“I am humbled by fellow board members to be selected chair and I am excited to be continuing serving Amherst alongside each of them,” Moore said.

She said top priorities for the county this year are further strides in expanding internet broadband service, an issue that has become paramount during the COVID-19 pandemic with a large number of residents working at home and learning remotely; helping Amherst County Public Schools provide the highest quality education; and furthering residential and commercial growth and redevelopment efforts.