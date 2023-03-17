National Night Out, an annual event where law enforcement interacts with the public, is hitting the streets of downtown Amherst this summer.

Amherst Town Council this month approved a request from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office to close a busy stretch of South Main Street for the purpose of holding the Night Out celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5. The event in the past has been held in the back lot of Amherst County High School and Temple Christian Baptist Church’s parking area in Madison Heights.

At council’s March 8 meeting, Lt. Dallas Hill, of the Amherst County Sheriff's Office, described National Night Out as a campaign that promotes public safety, community partnership and neighborhood camaraderie in seeking to make the county a safer, more caring place to live. The event brings law enforcement, public safety and residents together under positive circumstances and is a good chance for the agencies to give back to the communities, he said.

“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and public safety organizations in Amherst County while bringing back a true sense of community,” Hill said.

The Aug. 5 event will be held in the main block of South Main Street downtown around the traffic light at the Second Street intersection, East Court Street and up to Star Street. The Amherst sheriff’s office, town police, county public safety department and county fire and rescue departments, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department Game and Inland Fisheries will be represented at the event, according to Hill.

Live music, food, a dunk booth, activities and emergency vehicle displays will be held.

Amherst Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said the center of South Main Street is a perfect location for the event.

Also during council’s March meeting, the treasurer for the Amherst Wolverines, Leslie Sprouse, spoke of a new event the youth football and cheerleader league is hosting this spring and summer called “Movies on the Field.” From May to August, the league, which is for ages 4 to 13, plans to open its gates and invite the community to free family-friendly movie nights, Sprouse said.

She said more information will be released soon and asked town council to partner in any way possible, including providing a law enforcement presence, for supporting an event that gives county residents an alternative from going to Lynchburg for entertainment.

“We are anticipating a large crowd,” Sprouse said. “Why should our residents have to cross the bridge, as we say, to enjoy a fun, safe and enjoyable family event? There’s nothing like this currently within the town or county. We, as an organization, are dedicated to this community and the youth that reside in it.”