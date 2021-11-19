New Amherst County ordinance prohibits panhandling on roadways, medians

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 16 approved an ordinance prohibiting activities on public roadways and medians in response to concerns raised about panhandling, particularly in Madison Heights.
Supervisor Tom Martin requested County Attorney Mark Popovich look into legal action the county could take after receiving concerns from residents about recent incidents of panhandling on roadways.
The new ordinance states it is unlawful for any person while on any public roadway or median to:
- distribute handbills, leaflets, bulletins, literature, advertisements or similar material to motorists;
- solicit contributions of any nature from motorists; or
- sell or attempt to sell merchandise or services to motorists.
All three specified activities within 50 feet of any ingress or egress point of any roadway are illegal, according to the new ordinance's language. The board’s intention is to ensure traffic in the county “is not impeded and to protect the life, health and welfare” of all residents who use public rights-of-way.
Popovich said the ordinance has been crafted in a way he believes it can stand up to strict scrutiny standards the U.S. Supreme Court evaluates such ordinances on.
Martin, who was absent during the 4-0 vote to approve it, previously said he feels it is a good solution that will give law enforcement officers more tools to deal with a county problem.