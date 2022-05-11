New director of recreation, tourism, cultural development hired in Amherst

Amherst County has a new director of recreation, tourism and cultural development: Randy Nixon, who most recently served as a recreation specialist for the Amherst department.

Randy Nixon assumed the post May 9 after former director Patrick Nalley stepped down to take a position in Henrico County after more than a year of service.

Nixon, who served seven months as a recreation specialist in Amherst County, has 28 years of experience in the field of parks and recreation, including nine years as the athletic program manager of the Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department. He hold a bachelor of science degree in recreation administration from Radford University.

“I’m a firm believer that the recreation department is a public relations arm of the county. And tourism falls in to that. It goes hand and hand,” Nixon recently told the Amherst County Board of Supervisors. “We serve the people of the community and the citizens of this county. We also want to serve those coming into the county to spend money. Hopefully we can improve on that and make things happen in the county.”

He said he wants to make sure high-quality programs such as youth soccer and basketball stay successful, in addition to seeking to increase recreational activities.

The board on May 3 approved the appropriation of $6,250 to cover professional services needed for a grant project that would benefit Seminole Park in Madison Heights adjacent to The Westie apartments on Phelps Road and Mill Creek Lake Park in northwestern Amherst County. Nalley told the board the grant would be a game-changer for those two parks if approved.

Nixon’s new duties will include planning, organizing and overseeing recreation and cultural development programs for county residents and visitors. He will also work with the Recreation, Tourism, and Cultural Development Board and the board of supervisors to create a 10-year plan to grow recreation and tourism.

“To me, recreation is about family, community, and having fun,” Nixon said in a county news release announcing his promotion. “My goal is to try and improve upon the existing programs and offer new programs.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.