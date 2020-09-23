New solar energy ordinance in the works, set for Oct. 6 public hearing

However, this year the General Assembly adopted legislation that allows local governments to build cash payments into special exceptions, as well as in some circumstances to enter into solar siting agreements, Bryant said. “This creates wiggle room for solar generation companies and the county to come to resolutions, at least in some circumstances, for revenue shortfalls,” Bryant said. “Nevertheless, the [Amherst County Comprehensive Plan] should be carefully considered and given substantial weight in the decision-making process.”

Bryant strongly recommended a provision that allows the county to require a decommissioning surety to add a level of protection in a situation where a facility becomes owned by a company at the end of its service life that is unable to decommission it properly.

Ryan Peters, an environmental engineer with SolAmerica who said the company looks forward to doing business in Amherst County, was the only speaker during a Sept. 15 public hearing the commission held. He described solar energy as a quickly growing market in Virginia.

“It’s a fair ordinance. It’s a good ordinance,” Peters said of the county’s proposed regulations. “It’s on the stricter side of things, which is good if you’re a county that wants to really know what’s going into the community and make people want to become part of the community.”