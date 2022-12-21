Official: Dunkin Donuts planning to locate in Madison Heights

Dunkin Donuts has submitted a site plan for opening a new location in Madison Heights in the site of a former Biscuitville on U.S. 29 Business directly across from the Seminole Plaza shopping center, according to Amherst County’s department of community development.

Tyler Creasy, co-director of the department, told the Amherst County Planning Commission on Dec. 15 the site plan had been submitted. The building that formerly housed the Biscuitville has been vacant for years after that business opened a new location in January 2020 just north on U.S. 29.

The department of community development also has received revised plans for a Cookout restaurant near the Seminole Drive intersection at U.S. 29 Business in a building that formerly housed Long John Silver’s, Creasy told the commission. The Virginia Department of Transportation, as of Dec. 15, was in the process of reviewing details of those plans, according to Creasy.

If built, Dunkin Donuts and Cookout would join a few chains locating in Madison Heights within a mile of each other: Waffle House, which opened last year just south of Seminole Drive and U.S. 29 Business, and Starbucks, currently undergoing construction a few doors down from the former Biscuitville property.

Commission member Jim Thompson said extending an access road that runs in front of Hardee’s and the site of the proposed Cookout restaurant to the planned Dunkin Donuts location would be advantageous.

Creasy said it’s a great idea and access management is a key point in the county’s comprehensive plan, though an access road extension is not a measure county staff can require as part of its land use review process.