Officials: Decision soon needed on land for ag complex

A pair of Amherst County officials said their recent visit to an agricultural complex in Pittsylvania County reinforced their hopes of having a similar facility in northern Amherst County.

Amherst County Board of Supervisors Claudia Tucker and Jimmy Ayers recently toured the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex, which has been looked at as a model for a potential joint future agricultural center shared between Amherst and Nelson counties. Three members of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors also took part in the visit.

Tucker said she was impressed with touring the Olde Dominion facility.

“It confirmed my passion for this project and I hope it can move forward,” she said.

Ayers said the Olde Dominion site’s setup, including training opportunities for adults and youth, is “pretty amazing.”

“We’re lacking in this area for those young people who want to get into trades,” Ayers said.

Tucker and Ayers said the Nelson and Amherst boards need to meet jointly and decide if they want to pursue a land acquisition or not.

Amherst and Nelson county officials are considering a 300-acre property just south of the Nelson County line on U.S. 29 for the facility.

A consultant on the potential project recently estimated the land acquisition at just more than $1 million. Amherst County officials have said the goal is to form an entity apart from the local government that would oversee the operation if it becomes a reality.

A feasibility study, at roughly $60,000, on the property has been so far the only formal commitment from both counties toward the project. Two Nelson supervisors, Ernie Reed and Skip Barton, opposed Nelson’s involvement in the study and have publicly expressed skepticism of it being in Nelson County’s best interests.

Ayers recently said one of his takeaways from visiting the Olde Dominion complex is many opportunities for funding sources are available and he sees it benefiting youth in both counties.

“It would be amazing to see it get off the ground to serve the community and region,” Ayers said.

