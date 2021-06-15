Person rescued from the James River in Amherst County

Amherst County and Lynchburg area emergency workers rescued a person from the James River early Monday, according to a news release and Facebook post from responding agencies.

At about 8:08 p.m. Monday the Amherst County Dispatch Center received a call in reference to a missing female, the release from the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the area of Monacan Park, located the female’s vehicle and requested assistance in the search.

“After an extensive air, water and ground search, the missing female was recovered from the water by a fire department boat at 4 a.m.,” the release said.

She was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where she is being treated and is in stable condition, the release said.

A Facebook post from a responding department, the Amherst Fire Department, said the Amherst County Swiftwater Rescue Team was dispatched on the James River in the area of Salt Creek to assist in the search. The female was holding on to a log in the river when she was pulled to safety, the post said.