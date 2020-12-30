Process for review of by-right site plans in Amherst County may soon change

Amherst County is considering eliminating its planning commission’s approval process for by-right site plans, giving county staff full autonomy to handle such matters that don’t require public hearings.
The county’s current zoning ordinance requires minor and major site plans to proceed through a Development Review Committee of staff and the planning commission. Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, in an effort he said would streamline the process for applicants, recommends all by-right site plans go through staff only and no longer require the Amherst County Planning Commission.
At its December meeting the commission voted 4-2, with members Jim Thompson and Leslie Gamble opposed, to do away with its approval process for by-right site plans only. By-right refers to zoning and land use matters that are allowed without going through a public hearing process before county officials.
“I could see pros and cons both ways,” Bryant said of whichever route the commission chose to go with.
Michael Martineau, the commission’s chair, said he feels the commission adds too much by overanalyzing matters that are by right.
“In my opinion staff is perfectly capable of handling this,” Martineau said, adding: “I just don’t have heartburn over it one way or the other.”
Commissioner Michael Bryant said he couldn’t think of a time in his service where the commission arrived at a decision that went against what Jeremy Bryant and staff suggested. Michael Bryant said extra hurdles placed on developers that come from the commission’s review process could make a difference in projects and site purchases.
Thompson said while the Development Review Committee and staff bring a company-by-company and administrative view with projects, he believes the commission offers a citizen perspective that is needed.
“In the four and a half years I’ve been on here, I really haven’t seen it’s been a problem where we delayed site plans for folks,” Thompson said. “Very rarely have we done that.”
He said it’s not been problematic for him as a commissioner to discuss and review by-right site plans and he feels the additional input from a citizen viewpoint should remain, especially in matters where controversies could arise in matters affecting county residents. Thompson cited as an example a new Dollar General store in the Elon community, a by-right project where some residents have voiced displeasure.
“I just don’t think it’s a burden personally,” Thompson said of the commission staying involved in the approval process.
Commissioner Leslie Gamble said the group of representatives appointed to the commission by the Amherst County Board of Supervisors has talent in certain areas that bring a separate set of eyes and perspectives that enhance the overall process.
“I’m looking at transparency,” Gamble said of voting against the potential change.
When asked how the change would affect wait times for applicants, Jeremy Bryant said the improvement likely won’t be drastic since agencies, including the Virginia Department of Transportation, have to give approval. “There are cases it would speed up,” he said.
The board of supervisors is set to take up the matter in early 2021.
Jeremy Bryant said if the commission no longer is involved in approving by-right site plans he will have a placeholder in future meetings where he outlines staff’s review of those matters.