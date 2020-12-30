Process for review of by-right site plans in Amherst County may soon change

Commissioner Michael Bryant said he couldn’t think of a time in his service where the commission arrived at a decision that went against what Jeremy Bryant and staff suggested. Michael Bryant said extra hurdles placed on developers that come from the commission’s review process could make a difference in projects and site purchases.

Thompson said while the Development Review Committee and staff bring a company-by-company and administrative view with projects, he believes the commission offers a citizen perspective that is needed.

“In the four and a half years I’ve been on here, I really haven’t seen it’s been a problem where we delayed site plans for folks,” Thompson said. “Very rarely have we done that.”

He said it’s not been problematic for him as a commissioner to discuss and review by-right site plans and he feels the additional input from a citizen viewpoint should remain, especially in matters where controversies could arise in matters affecting county residents. Thompson cited as an example a new Dollar General store in the Elon community, a by-right project where some residents have voiced displeasure.

“I just don’t think it’s a burden personally,” Thompson said of the commission staying involved in the approval process.