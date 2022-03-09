Public hearing planned on U.S. 29-Va. 151 intersection project

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold an in-person design public hearing for a project to improve safety at the U.S. 29 and Virginia 151 intersection in Amherst County by creating a Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT).

A RCUT is an innovative intersection that is safer and more efficient than a traditional intersection, according to VDOT.

The hearing will be held in an open house format, with no formal presentation given, from 4 to 6 p.m. March 29 at Amherst County High School’s gymnasium, 139 Lancer Lane in Amherst.

The same information, materials and presentations that will be available at the time of the hearing are also available on the project website: https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/lynchburg/route-29-and-route-151-amherst-county.asp.

Comments about the project may be submitted at the hearing or until April 8 in the following methods:

Email Anthony.Revelle@VDOT.Virginia.gov. Reference “Route 29 and Route 151” in the subject line.

Leave a voicemail for Project Manager Anthony Revelle at (434) 856-8253.

Utilize the online survey at the project page listed above. Additionally, a PDF comment sheet to print and mail in is also provided on the web page.

Mail your comments to: Virginia Department of Transportation, 4219 Campbell Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501, Attention: Anthony Revelle.