Report: Amherst County equalization board reduced '20 reassessments in majority of appeals

Althous told supervisors some people come to the assessment appeal hearings asking the BOE why their property values increased, adding the question should be asked of the assessor, Daleville-based Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group.

The BOE also suggests the county consider doing a countywide assessment more frequently than every six years.

“There are very few jurisdictions that wait that long in the commonwealth in Virginia to do a reassessment,” Althous said of the six-year period.

Supervisor Tom Martin said he thinks a majority of the recommendations appear to be simple and he is interested in county staff looking into the potential costs for an in-house assessor’s office.

“I tend to agree with you,” Martin said to Althous of the gap between assessments. “Every six years is a long time.”

The county spends about $225,000 to $250,000 to have countywide reassessments done, according to Supervisor David Pugh and County Administrator Dean Rodgers. Pugh said he would not be in favor of doing assessments annually, noting the effects on the county’s limited resources in the budget.