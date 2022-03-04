Residents oppose park expansion coming into Old Town Madison Heights

A group of Old Town Madison Heights residents and property owners recently made clear to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors they do not want the potential expansion of Riveredge Park to encroach on their neighborhood.

The board in February approved a resolution that allows the county to purchase property to expand the park on the James River through condemnation, a legal process for using private land for a public purpose, if necessary. Four parcels considered are along a bluff above the James River at the end of Lane Street in Old Town, according to county officials.

Some of the targeted properties have had no known owner since the 1800s and the county is discussing purchase prices with owners of other lots, the county said in a Feb. 17 news release. The Riveredge Park Vista Project is intended to extend and improve the park by expanding it to include amenities and recreational opportunities that may include zip-lines, a scenic view of downtown Lynchburg and the river, a dining facility and similar uses.

Roughly a dozen residents addressed the board during the public comments portion of the board’s March 1 meeting, voicing concerns with the potential park expansion’s effects on the Old Town Madison Heights community near the Lynchburg border.

A common concern was safety and the narrowness of roads in the Old Town community that residents said can’t take the strain on additional traffic to get to attractions such as a restaurant and zip-lines.

“It’s like dodgeball getting down Main Street,” said Calvin Carson, who has lived many years in Old Town and doesn’t want to see children injured.

John Furry, a property owner, said he has looked at the county’s plans and is concerned with the costs and other factors.

“I am concerned of the lack of documentation and information has been presented to the public,” Furry said.

Several residents said they are not anti-park expansion but don’t feel Old Town is a good fit for it. Flurry said he disagrees with a private entity such as a restaurant owner profiting by the public seizing of private land through condemnation.

“I’m not opposed to recreation, but the way this is being ramrodded, it’s not right,” said Furry.

The county’s attorney has said the county’s intent is to reach amicable solutions in acquiring added land that does not involve condemnation. Victoria Hanson, executive director of the county’s Economic Development Authority, said it supports the condemnation process if necessary.

Ashley Gil, who recently moved to the Stump Hill area of Old Town, said she likes the park expansion idea but not within the residential neighborhood.

“It is a community that is like a family and that is why we moved there,” Gil said. “I want to die there – not next to a restaurant though.”

She said Old Town has many decades of history she doesn’t want to see changed or erased.

Debbie Kenney, an Old Town resident, said her main problem with the plans is safety.

"Right now it’s as bad as I’ve ever seen it," Kenney said of traffic in Old Town. "...The narrow road, the parking on the street and the speeders, that’s my whole problem.”

Kelly Whitmore, of Old Town, said she is against park expansion coming so close to her home.

"Putting a park directly in front of my house, putting a restaurant and a zip line, that all sounds super fun, just not in a residential neighborhood where there are practical reasons and moral reasons it should not commence," Whitmore said.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers said nothing is definite as far as expanding the park and the condemnation process has not been started. He said the county understands traffic impacts and has to study if zip-line or restaurant uses will work on the bluff near the river.

“This is not something that’s a done deal,” Rodgers said. “At this point we’re still contacting property owners.”

Rodgers said landowners are willing to sell and add to the park and others are in dispute.

“You’re here at the very beginning,” Rodgers told the crowd. “Nothing has been decided yet.”

David Pugh, the board’s chair, said the public’s concerns raised are legitimate.

“This board has by no means made any decisions to go forward with these plans,” said Pugh. “It’s an idea that has been brought to the board and at this point there’s not a lot of movement. All of this has to be worked out.”

Pugh said the board will further hear from the public before any future decisions are made on expanding the park.

“I understand the concerns,” Pugh said. “We’re certainly going to take them into consideration as we move forward.”

