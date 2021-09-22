Rosie's emporium proposal draws debate, opinions in Amherst

The Amherst Economic Development Authority also fully supports Rosie’s locating in the county with its director, Victoria Hanson, stating in the release the county has had conversations with other name brand companies about locating in the county with the expectation the referendum passes.

Rosie’s representatives have said in a recent interview the typical customer is a woman in her 50s who spends about $50 per visit. The company is a proponent of responsible gaming and is an active member of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling that takes measures to assist those who develop addictions to deal with their issues, according to the county release.

The board is convinced it is not introducing “any new, untoward influences into county culture” and its focus is to promote business while striving to reduce the tax burden on homeowners, the release said.

“Promoting businesses that want to locate here here is the most effective way to raise the revenue to provide more services the public wants,” the county said in the release. “Each new business attracts others that will draw support from it; as our population grows, the quantity and quality of business choices available to Amherst citizens will also grow.”