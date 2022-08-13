Safety, 'back to basics' education at forefront of new school year in Amherst

With Amherst County Public Schools heading into a new school year Aug. 17, the division is focusing on safety and what Superintendent William Wells describes as a “back to basics” approach to education in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent video address on the division’s website, Wells spoke of the exhaustive work the schools have done to educate children in person with extensive mitigation strategies and through online learning the past two years.

“As a result we have much ground to make up as we return to school this fall,” Wells said, adding the division is working to return to strong instructional programs for all students to address learning deficits. “We are aware students will have gaps in their prior knowledge, but we will make it a priority to meet students where they are and provide instruction designed to overcome those gaps.”

In order to provide quality instruction, Wells said families need to be engaged in their children’s education. He said Amherst schools will not provide virtual remote learning this year, the first time since the pandemic it will not be offered during the school day, but noted students can make up work when they are absent.

At the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, the Amherst Remote Academy served just more than a third of students and virtual learning continued last school year on a reduced scale through a state program.

Wells said regardless of the effects of COVID-19, school staff will monitor student attendance and contact families when children are absent from school, noting attendance factors in heavily with schools’ accreditation status. He said quality in-person learning with a teacher in a traditional classroom setting is best for learning.

The division still is committed to monitoring how the virus affects students and staff and will take the appropriate measures, he said. Mask wearing in schools was lifted as a mitigation requirement during the second half of the 2021-22 school year, though they remain optional for those who wish to wear them.

“We cannot meet the needs of students if they are not attending school on a regular basis,” Wells said.

On school safety, the division held a training session for employees at Amherst County High School on Aug. 8. The auditorium was fully packed for two sessions of active shooting training and the cafeteria hosted several sessions of “Stop the Bleed” life-saving techniques for coming across emergency situations, including outside of school, involving injuries.

Wells said during the active shooter training he doesn’t want Amherst to have any lapses in safety protocol similar to what occurred during the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed and more than a dozen others wounded in a gunman’s rampage. At a few spots during the training, gunshots, which were blanks, were fired by local law enforcement for all staff who elected to stay in the room to know what they sound like.

“Our goal is not to shock you or scare you,” Wells told staff. “Our goal is to prepare you so if you hear such a thing you know how to react.”

Tim Hoden, chief operations officer for the division, said he hopes the active shooter response lessons will never be needed.

“However, we need to be prepared,” Hoden said.

He said the division is pushing a “see something, say something” motto and encouraged staff to let administrators and counselors know when they notice suspicious behavior in students or their family members.

“Know your students; know if they’re acting different,” Hoden told educators. “You have that teacher’s ear.”

Hoden spoke of partnerships with multiple law enforcement agencies in responding to crisis events at the schools.

“They are all the table with us to prepare for an event that, of course, we hope never happens,” Hoden said.

He said the main step in safety is making sure doors are locked at all times and to never leave doors propped open where someone get into a school. All visitors have to go through the front office for access to a school.

“The only thing harder than preparing for an emergency is explaining why you didn’t,” Hoden said. “We certainly don’t want to be explaining why we didn’t prepare and that’s why we’re here today... It’s everyone’s responsibility to secure doors.”

The session also included measures to avoid intruders, deny them access and defend against attacks. He said educators should be ready to defend themselves if a door is breached.

ACPS is working to ensure a “regrettable culture of non-compliance with safety and security measures” that took place during the Robb Elementary shooting is not repeated in Amherst County, Hoden said.

“Everyone needs to take this seriously,” Hoden said. “We don’t want even one life to be injured, let alone killed.”

Amherst schools have four school resource officers, one each at the high school, two middle schools and the Amherst Education Center, and ACPS officials seek additional funding with hopes of getting six more SROs stationed in all elementary schools.

Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar observed the training and said a group of agencies are involved in collectively preparing for the worst.

“We hope it never happens here,” Viar said.