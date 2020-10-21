School board honors local nonprofits for contributions to students, educators

A trio of local nonprofits was honored for their contributions to local schoolchildren and educators during the Amherst County School Board’s Oct. 15 meeting.
United Way Central of Virginia, Amherst Cares and the Amherst County Education Foundation received formal recognition from the board and Superintendent Rob Arnold, who described their support as vital especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
United Way recently donated 2,000 face coverings to the division and is a financial supporter of the Power Scholar summer program at Madison Heights and Central elementary schools, Arnold said. “That is a very important program for us,” Arnold said.
Smart Beginnings, an early childhood initiative that benefits pre-K students, also is the organization’s educational arm, Arnold said. “The United Way is doing a lot for Amherst County,” he added.
The Education Foundation raises money for staff and provides grants for teachers to engage in projects. Arnold said the foundation this year has provided $5,000 in mini-grants to aid in COVID-related areas. Educators submitted 16 applications with $6,300 worth of needs, according to William Wells, assistant superintendent.
Amherst Cares, a local nonprofit, helps the division’s students and young people in the county who deal with food scarcity. When schools were ordered closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus, the division still provided food for students and transported meals to families.
Beth Gamble, a former school board member who heads Amherst Cares, donated $14,000 to reimburse the schools for deliveries, Arnold said. In the spring through early June the division sent more than 7,000 bags of food home to children for the weekend and since the start of the current school year in early September meal distribution resumed, including for students of the Amherst Remote Academy, a school for those learning at home, which Arnold said is about 500 bags of food a week.
“If our students aren’t fed they have a hard time worrying about things like learning,” Arnold said.
Gamble said the nonprofit has about 40 volunteers and a close cooperation with the school system.
“This is not a one-person show,” Gamble said. “It’s a good collaborative effort by everybody and I think it benefits our students.”
