School board honors local nonprofits for contributions to students, educators

A trio of local nonprofits was honored for their contributions to local schoolchildren and educators during the Amherst County School Board’s Oct. 15 meeting.

United Way Central of Virginia, Amherst Cares and the Amherst County Education Foundation received formal recognition from the board and Superintendent Rob Arnold, who described their support as vital especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Way recently donated 2,000 face coverings to the division and is a financial supporter of the Power Scholar summer program at Madison Heights and Central elementary schools, Arnold said. “That is a very important program for us,” Arnold said.

Smart Beginnings, an early childhood initiative that benefits pre-K students, also is the organization’s educational arm, Arnold said. “The United Way is doing a lot for Amherst County,” he added.

The Education Foundation raises money for staff and provides grants for teachers to engage in projects. Arnold said the foundation this year has provided $5,000 in mini-grants to aid in COVID-related areas. Educators submitted 16 applications with $6,300 worth of needs, according to William Wells, assistant superintendent.