School board selects Thompson for chair

The Amherst County School Board has selected Abby Thompson, who has served for more than five years and recently was reelected to a second term, as its chair.

The board also during its Jan. 13 meeting tapped Chris Terry, who was first elected in 2019, as vice chair. Thompson, one of two at-large members on the board, succeeds Priscilla Liggon, who served the past two years in the chair role.

“We appreciate you working as chair for two years,” Thompson said to Liggon. “That’s longer than most and you’ve done a wonderful job.”

Thompson said in further thanking Liggon that she had big shoes to fill.

In an interview after her re-election, Thompson said the board needs to focus on restoring and building academic excellence and opportunities during the highly challenging and stressful climate of COVID-19.

The board also during its first meeting of 2022 welcomed its two newest members, Dawn Justice and Eric Orasi.

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold addressed the board on the division’s upcoming 2022-23 budget, the last he will steer as he recently announced his retirement effective July 1.

Arnold said outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget proposes a 10% pay raise for all schools staff over two years.

“On the surface it is positive,” Arnold said. “It is more money.”

Arnold pointed out the division has to contribute some toward the raises, since the state only covers the Standards of Quality positions. He plans to recommend a pay raise for the division when formally presents the budget in the next month.

Arnold said the state also is giving money to each school system for specific construction projects.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen it since I’ve been in public education,” for three decades, Arnold said.

The set amount of state money would be part of the operational budget.

“It is a good stepping-off point for the state,” said Arnold. “That’s something we’re excited to bring you.”

Arnold said Northam’s proposed budget has to go through the administration of incoming Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the General Assembly, so it is subject to change.

He said in a recent conference call with a state budget analyst he learned the state has more discretionary money than at any point in the past 40 years.

“I feel like it would be good for us to push our [state] legislators to use that money for public education,” Arnold said.

He said when the recession hit in 2009 the state gave public education about $3.6 billion in funding for public education. Since then the state’s operating budget has increased 110% and the investment in public education, until recently, has been level.

The board also received a staff report on receiving a grant to improve security in the schools and buses. The state will pay $214,000 toward the figure the division applied for, nearly $268,000, and ACPS will cover the rest, according to William Wells, assistant superintendent. The state grant money helps relieve some money in the division’s capital improvement projects plan, Wells said.

