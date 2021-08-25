School official addresses supervisors on 'once in a lifetime' project at high school

While COVID-19 has brought many hardships to Amherst, one silver lining might be that federal money distributed to the county’s public school system in response to the pandemic is vital to a major project that will help accomplish social distancing space goals: an addition to Amherst County High School.
The project to overhaul the school’s auditorium, which officials have said is inadequate and outdated, has been talked about for years, but the American Rescue Plan Act bringing $7.3 million to the division spurred those plans in recent months. Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said the Department of Education affirmed an expansion at the high school can be a usince students can be spaced out more.
Of the $7.3 million, 20% has to go toward addressing learning loss and addressing many academic needs the pandemic has caused. Arnold said during a presentation to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors at its Aug. 17 meeting that $5.8 million could be used from federal money
“We have to spend all of our [federal] money by September 2024,” said Arnold. “To do a construction project, we have a pretty aggressive timeline.”
In the preliminary planning stage, the project targets a new 1,400-seat auditorium, a new dining commons area with seating for 400, a new food court, a collaborative learning lab and a black box theater in the existing auditorium. The project may reconfigure a portion of the rear of the school.
“It would be much more efficient than our current method there,” Arnold said of the student drop off area in the back of the school.
The new auditorium would greatly help the school and the community, Arnold said. The largest space in the county, aside from the gym, is the current auditorium.
“It’s in dire need of some repair,” said Arnold.
The division is working to hire an architectural firm that will solicit community input and determine what the needs are, Arnold said.
“We’re real excited about it,” Arnold said. “We feel like we have a once-in-a-lifetime [opportunity] to get this done.”
Board of supervisors chair Jennifer Moore, who graduated from Amherst County High School and recalls the auditorium, said: “It’s about time for an upgrade.”
Though no price tag has been finalized, Arnold told supervisors school officials believe it could range from $10 million to $11 million. Supervisor Tom Martin said the sooner supervisors get a figure, the more the county can plan for it.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the county speculates about $4 million may need to be borrowed.
“I don’t expect interest rates to get any lower than they are,” Rodgers said. “They are at historic lows.”
Rodgers said as the county goes into its budget planning for the 2022-23 fiscal year, it is looking at about $250,000 per year in debt service to potentially support the project, but “they’re just guesses in the dark at this point.”
Supervisor Tom Martin said if the project is wrapped up by the fall of 2024, his youngest daughter might be able to experience it as a student.
“It’s an exciting project,” Martin said.
In other news:
The board unanimously approved a modification to a special exception previously granted to Sol America Energy, LLC for a utility-scale solar generation facility on U.S. 60 near Union Hill Road. The board’s approval initially included each solar panel being on a single-axis tracker system that rotates with the sun and the applicant’s request was changed to a fixed-tilt design that would not follow the sun. No one spoke on the change during a public hearing. Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said a study was done to ensure glare from the project does not have any negative effects for adjoining residents.