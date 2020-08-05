School official on mask requirement: 'We have to protect ourselves, our children and people around us'

Facial coverings, a hot-button topic that has drawn debate across the country during the novel coronavirus pandemic, landed front and center at the Amherst County School Board’s July 30 meeting.
The board voted 5-2, with members Ginger Burg and Amanda Wright opposed, to require all students to wear masks while in school buildings. Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold recommended the measure as a needed mitigation strategy as the county recently passed 100 cases, more than double since July 1. As of Monday the county had 118 cases of COVID-19 with six hospitalized and no deaths.
Although the Virginia Department of Health has reported no deaths from the virus in Amherst County, Arnold said the face coverings go a long way for alleviating staff concerns as they prepare to come in direct contact with students again.
“That was a big request from our staff so they can feel comfortable upon our return,” Arnold said.
The masks previously were recommended, but not required, for students in schools but were required for staff when the 6-foot social distancing rule couldn’t be followed. Facial coverings are required on school buses but won’t be mandated when students are outside while on school grounds.
Prior to the board’s vote, Skip Hagerty, a teacher at Central Elementary School, said during public comments she likes the division’s reopening plan but is concerned about students coming back without face coverings. She also is concerned with relying solely on families to check students for symptoms.
“It’s quite scary for the staff and faculty to be coming back to school face to face when we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Hagerty said.
Chris Badgett, choir director at Amherst Middle School and president of the Amherst Education Association, told the board an increasing number of employees are becoming alarmed about face-to-face interactions with COVID-19 cases rising.
Board members asked if requiring facial coverings would lead to discipline issues or negatively affect students’ educational experience.
Assistant Superintendent William Wells said the division would converse with students and families on the importance of facial coverings and have “age-appropriate” responses.
“I don’t think any of us intend to suspend a student for not wearing a mask,” Wells said. “… I don’t see it being a discipline issue.”
Board member Christopher Terry said he supports the measure with reservations. Wright said she favors postponing the decision until the board’s Aug. 13 meeting since the start of school was pushed back to Sept. 9 and division officials would have more time to review the latest COVID-19 figures and information.
The division would accept documentation from medical professions on conditions that prohibit students from wearing masks. Burg said she is concerned how students, particularly elementary students who are constantly moving during the day, would be affected.
“I don’t like masks,” said Burg. “I think it’s a personal choice. I still believe we have personal freedoms.”
Board member David Cassise said he personally wears masks when he goes out in public and he doesn’t like requiring it but understands the safety need.
“For me, from my standpoint, I would prefer not mandating them,” Cassise said. “However, that is not a deal-breaker for me.”
Vice Chairwoman Abby Thompson said she doesn’t like the idea of students wearing masks but supports it from a safety standpoint. School officials discussed face shields, which allow educators’ faces to be seen during interactions, as beneficial for young elementary-age students particularly.
“They need to see a teacher smile,” Thompson said.
Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said she doesn’t like wearing her face covering for 8-hour workdays but she understands its importance in mitigating the virus’s spread.
“If we don’t get ahead of this pandemic, this pandemic is going to get ahead of us,” Liggon said. “We have to protect ourselves, our children and the people around us.”
She said the division needs a united effort from the community to safely reopen schools and conversations among families and their children about the need to wear masks is crucial.
“We’re not going to give you an F if you take your mask off,” Liggon said while urging the community to support the mitigation strategies. “I want to protect the teachers of Amherst County, the staff … so I will ask that the children try to wear their masks.”
The board thanked the public for its feedback and staff for the many hours put into reopening school under strenuous circumstances.
“It is going to take all of us,” Thompson said. “We need every parent to make this work.”
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
