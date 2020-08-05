School official on mask requirement: 'We have to protect ourselves, our children and people around us'

Facial coverings, a hot-button topic that has drawn debate across the country during the novel coronavirus pandemic, landed front and center at the Amherst County School Board’s July 30 meeting.

The board voted 5-2, with members Ginger Burg and Amanda Wright opposed, to require all students to wear masks while in school buildings. Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold recommended the measure as a needed mitigation strategy as the county recently passed 100 cases, more than double since July 1. As of Monday the county had 118 cases of COVID-19 with six hospitalized and no deaths.

Although the Virginia Department of Health has reported no deaths from the virus in Amherst County, Arnold said the face coverings go a long way for alleviating staff concerns as they prepare to come in direct contact with students again.

“That was a big request from our staff so they can feel comfortable upon our return,” Arnold said.

The masks previously were recommended, but not required, for students in schools but were required for staff when the 6-foot social distancing rule couldn’t be followed. Facial coverings are required on school buses but won’t be mandated when students are outside while on school grounds.

Prior to the board’s vote, Skip Hagerty, a teacher at Central Elementary School, said during public comments she likes the division’s reopening plan but is concerned about students coming back without face coverings. She also is concerned with relying solely on families to check students for symptoms.