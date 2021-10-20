School officials tackling spike in student behavior issues

Vice Chair Abby Thompson said she has pushed back on social and emotional learning, not because she doesn’t value work ACPS is doing for students’ mental health needs, but only out of a concern to involve the community in vetting what is taught.

“So I want to see us move carefully in that direction and not just adopt a program that someone brings to us and we just take it and give it to all our kids,” Thompson said. “I believe we have the talent in this division to create a program that can teach our students these types of emotional strategies. … I want us as a board to address that carefully and not just give cart blanche to say ‘hey, you go out there and teach our kids whatever you want to teach.”

She said much social and emotional learning pushed by the Virginia Department of Education is good but she has an issues with some of it. She mentioned “some components of critical race theory” and said as a board member she wants it vetted.

“So when you come and say we as a board have hindered you, I’m insulted by that,” Thompson said to Arnold. “We are doing our due diligence to make sure the people in this community have a say in what their children are taught.”

Thompson said “the world of our children has been turned upside down.”