Shooting for the moon, literally, Amherst High graduate Peter Garrison readies for the journey

Some teenagers dream of starring in Hollywood movies. Others fantasize about scoring touchdowns in front of a prime-time viewing audience.

Peter Garrison just wants to live on the moon.

The Madison Heights resident who graduated Amherst County High School in late May is ready to enter the University of Alabama in Huntsville to pursue his mission of deep space exploration. His long-term goal in pursuing a career in aerospace engineering that will land him a home without a ZIP code.

“My ultimate goal is to live on the moon,” Garrison said. “I want to be able to design, operate and eventually hopefully live in the spacecraft that eventually, hopefully, get us there, and the buildings on the moon itself that allow us to live there sustainably.”

His out-of-this-world aspirations are driven by a desire to explore the unknown. Long-term sustainability on the moon and learning to live in that setting fascinates him, he said.

“I think the moon is really cool, honestly,” Garrison said. “Mars is a little too far away for my comfort. I just think living in that environment, focusing on learning and experimentation would be an incredible opportunity to have.”

He also states of mapping out his future destination: “The reason I want to go to space is because it’s incredible.”

The idea of going to space has waxed and waned over the years, he said while recalling a science fair project in first grade with a theme on black holes. For much of his childhood, he has been on the move, living in Florida, Missouri, Alaska and North Carolina before settling in Amherst County five years ago while he was in eighth grade.

In that pivotal year at Monelison Middle School, he landed a scholarship to space camp in Huntsville, Alabama, where he observed engineering activities and missions that cemented his love of space travel. Also that year, he was instrumental in the school beginning a robotics club that he has stayed involved in as a youth coach during his high school years.

The robotics-related activities cover almost anything one would one want in a school club, Garrison said.

“It’s competitive, engaging and you’re able to interact with other teams, but not in the usual trash talk kind of way,” he said. “You’re working with other teams to uplift each other and make the coolest thing possible.”

Completing hands-on tasks such as programming robots to complete various functions and engaging in real-world design challenges — for example, ways to make cargo delivery more efficient — along with core values such as teamwork, gracious professionalism and sportsmanship have worked together to help get him where he is today, Garrison said.

Another valuable experience he had was in Amherst County High School’s Lancer Tech Club, where he took part in a wide range of projects, including filming and editing video for online content. During the shutdown of school from COVID-19, he helped film remote lessons that were broadcasted to students at home.

His work with the Lancer Tech Club and an internship at the Amherst County Public Schools’ central office helped him with various projects for the regional Governor’s School. Another recent endeavor his Tech Club experience helped him with was task at a summer academy through NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, where he provided a summarizing video for a mission Garrison and others worked on.

The goal in that summer program was to design the entirety of a mission to Mars. He had the opportunity to interact with professionals at the Langley center and take tours.

“It was very awesome,” Garrison said of the recent trip. “My teammates were amazing. We got to see incredible robots. Seeing what a NASA facility is like is just incredible.”

Having gone to space camp in Alabama three times, Garrison is excited to go college in a place where the opportunities to make his dream a reality are abundant.

Garrison also enjoyed in his senior year the experience of serving as a student representative on the Amherst County School Board, where he and a fellow student gave regular input on matters of importance in the schools with a youth viewpoint. He said he relished the chance to serve in a role that many school divisions don’t offer.

“Amherst County definitely afforded me a lot of opportunities I wouldn’t have gotten elsewhere,” Garrison said.

Derrick Brown, who served as Amherst County High School’s principal the past three years and recently took a position in the school division’s central office, said Garrison is a very memorable student who will go far in life.

“Peter is wise beyond his years, incredibly motivated, talented, an exceptional young man,” Brown said. “Just the drive and vision that he has for himself and his future is really inspiring to a lot of people.”

Brown said he can’t recall any other student other than Garrison say they’ve watched Amherst County School Board meetings for fun.

“But that’s kind of his personality,” Brown said. “He’s super driven, he’s smart…and he’s always wanting to make his school and community better.”

Karey Garrison, Peter’s mother, said when her husband, David Garrison, took a job as pastor of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Madison Heights, the family moved back to the Lynchburg area, where she is from originally.

The two are very proud of his accomplishments and future goals, she said, recalling the major impetus was her son receiving the scholarship to space camp.

“That really lit the fire and since then he’s been single-minded, it’s all about aerospace engineering,” she said, adding of his five years in the Amherst school system: “It’s just been amazing. We’re just very grateful.”

While she is adjusting to the idea of him living in Alabama, she’s not ready just yet to send him off to space.

“I’m not sure I can handle him as far away as the moon,” Karey Garrison said. “We will deal with that if, when the time comes.”