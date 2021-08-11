Strategic plan update for Amherst County approved

The Forward Amherst 2022 Strategic Plan, which builds upon a vision for economic development established six years ago with updated initiatives, has received approval from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.
The update advances the county Economic Development Authority’s work in business recruitment, retention and development, product development and marketing, aligning with the mission to facilitate growth of existing commercial and industrial enterprises and attract new businesses and employment opportunities.
Crystal Morphus of North Carolina-based Creative Economic Development Consulting presented the plan during the supervisors’ Aug. 3 meeting. She said the strategic plan — developed in 2016 in part as a response to the closure of the Central Virginia Training Center, a state-run medical facility in Madison Heights that relocated its last remaining resident in April 2020 — has been well used in recent years with several policy changes and support of small businesses through incentives.
“Small business in the cornerstone of the Amherst County economy,” the updated plan states.
Much has changed in recent years as the EDA has greatly increasing communication with businesses, Morphus said. Workforce availability is an issue the county is dealing with and flat population growth is another challenge, according to the presentation.
“Retaining young people is another significant hurdle,” Morphus said.
She said summer work experience is a great way to get more young people involved in the local business community. Baby boomers also retired in record numbers last year, Morphus said.
“Talent is the number one issue of all businesses, whether large or small or any industry sector, and the labor shortage is going to continue because of the low birth rate in the United States,” compared to past years, Morphus said.
The 2022 initiatives in the updated plan include:
Space for businesses to grow: providing “forward-thinking,” planning and investments in sites, including identifying, researching and creating development plans for business park development and smaller “standalone” sites and buildings with redevelopment potential, as well as investments in the Virginia 210 corridor in southern Madison Heights.
Business startup, retention and expansion: facilitating business climate enhancements, space development and resource partner connections to help small businesses, including launching the Amelon Commerce Center’s multi-tenant building and expanding services and support to small businesses and entrepreneurs.
Education workforce development: supporting a pipeline of workforce talent with development of state-of-the-art workforce training system and working to develop future leaders, increasing awareness of local work opportunities to keep residents from moving elsewhere.
Marketing and communication: enhancing recruitment strategy for attracting new business and retaining existing businesses.
Allied initiatives: redevelopment of the CVTC campus and development in Madison Heights are examples.
The Forward Amherst plan is designed to be implemented over three to five years. Some tasks, such as website enhancements, can be done in a year but most action steps, such as business park development, take years, according to the presentation.
The EDA had recent success with Leadership Amherst, a program for developing business leaders that was shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic, and looks forward to bringing it back, Morphus said.
She said about 80% of companies prefers to have existing buildings to move into and business park development would attract more employment opportunities for the county.
Morphus also recommends Amherst County establish a tourism department and staff.
“There’s a lot of opportunity in tourism development,” Morphus said to supervisors. “You have beautiful natural resources. You want heads in beds, people to come stay in lodging establishments. You also want new destinations for people so they can spend money in this beautiful community.”
She said fostering creation of more facilities for lodging, shopping and dining also ties into the tourism possibilities to strengthen the county’s economy.
“There may be more potential in tourism than anything that’s already tapped in your community,” Morphus said.
Supervisor Tom Martin, who also serves on the Amherst County Service Authority, invited the EDA to discuss with the service authority ways to improve perception of the ACSA in the business community.
“We want to be seen more as an opportunity than a weakness,” Martin said of the ACSA.
The combined cost listed for implementing the strategies are just less than $150,000 and the EDA has planned for it.
Board of supervisors’ chair Jennifer Moore said of Forward Amherst: “There’s a lot of things to celebrate and a lot of things to do.”