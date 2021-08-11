Strategic plan update for Amherst County approved

Marketing and communication: enhancing recruitment strategy for attracting new business and retaining existing businesses.

Allied initiatives: redevelopment of the CVTC campus and development in Madison Heights are examples.

The Forward Amherst plan is designed to be implemented over three to five years. Some tasks, such as website enhancements, can be done in a year but most action steps, such as business park development, take years, according to the presentation.

The EDA had recent success with Leadership Amherst, a program for developing business leaders that was shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic, and looks forward to bringing it back, Morphus said.

She said about 80% of companies prefers to have existing buildings to move into and business park development would attract more employment opportunities for the county.

Morphus also recommends Amherst County establish a tourism department and staff.

“There’s a lot of opportunity in tourism development,” Morphus said to supervisors. “You have beautiful natural resources. You want heads in beds, people to come stay in lodging establishments. You also want new destinations for people so they can spend money in this beautiful community.”