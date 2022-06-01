Superintendent, schools' retirees honored for 'endless impact' on students

Hugs, laughter and tears filled Sweet Briar College’s Prothro dining room on May 19 as Amherst County Public Schools celebrated its staff retirees.

Superintendent Rob Arnold, who is stepping into retirement June 30 after four years of steering the Amherst school system, was among the honorees to take a seat in a rocking chair, a gift educators in the county traditionally receive when they leave. His 30-year career, most of it in Campbell County Public Schools, has included a gamut of teaching, coaching and administration roles that led to him taking on the Amherst superintendent role in July 2018.

Jim Gallagher, director of human resources for ACPS, said the division benefited greatly from Arnold’s leadership and described him as the most child-focused leader he’s ever known. Chief Academic Officer Dana Norman also recalled her first meeting with Arnold shortly after he was hired four years ago.

“I knew right then he was a man on a mission,” Norman said.

Norman said he recalled Arnold’s first statement to her in wanting her to become the best educational leader she could be and having a passion for learning, a love for students and knowing your “why” for being in education.

“He was like this squirrel. He could not sit still. I’m amazed he’s sitting still now,” said Norman, exchanging smiles with Arnold seated a few feet away. “He reminded me of a little kid who could not wait any longer to get started. He was already driving me crazy.”

Arnold opens up opportunities for all around him and moves about 100 miles a minute with ideas constantly popping out of his head at a time, Norman said. She spoke of his “whiteboard moments” and following him around with Teresa Crouch, a retired chief financial officer for the division who also was among the honorees during the ceremony, in his first days of leading the division and thinking of the extensive work to make it reality.

“We’re just along for the ride,” Norman said of senior staff under Arnold’s leadership.

She spoke of Arnold’s extensive work in establishing a strategic plan for the division, including a half year of constant meet-and-greets in the Amherst community, developing the division’s first “every child, every day” podcast, live-streaming messages online and broadening the schools’ social media platform. Norman also praised Arnold’s work to bolster career and technical educational offerings and helping establish the CTE Academy with Central Virginia Community College.

“He led the charge because he understands the importance of preparing every child to be life-ready,” Arnold said.

Norman credited Arnold for four years of developing budgets for the division that were smooth compared to years prior and addressed the division’s needs without receiving additional funding from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors in each of those years.

School administrators also described Arnold as a leader of integrity who stepped up in a major way when COVID-19 hit and drastically changed education.

Assistant Superintendent William Wells, who is set to succeed Arnold as the next superintendent, said Arnold was well-prepared for the many effects of getting the division through school closures, remote learning, a hybrid school year in 2020-21 and being instrumental in setting up a vaccine distribution clinic at Amherst County High School that over the course of several months gave more than 5,000 vaccine does to the community.

“The pandemic threw us all a curve ball that no one could have anticipated,” said Wells. “But through his leadership we came out better than many other school divisions.”

Arnold also worked extensively to expand broadband service to students during a time it was more needed than ever and appeared on Fox News channel programming describing in detail the division’s response to meeting the digital divide in a rural county.

Joshua Neighbors, director of student services, said it was amazing to see the clarity of the division’s path in such a trying time through Arnold’s focus that prioritized what was best for the students during the pandemic. The school system distributed thousands of Chromebooks, televised hours and hours of instructional learning through a partnership with WSET-13 and “made national headlines in the process,” Neighbors said.

The school system could not have navigated those times as successfully without Arnold’s leadership, Neighbors said. “There was a feeling in those first six months we were ahead of the game.”

Natalia Cecil, Arnold’s assistant and clerk of the Amherst County School Board, has been a springboard for Arnold and his “Diet Pepsi supplier,” Neighbors said. Cecil praised Arnold for his vision, passion and love for children who removed barriers to their learning.

“He goes above and beyond to do what is best for students,” said Cecil, adding: “His drive is contagious…he truly embodies his ‘why.’”

She said though the division only had him four years, he served during a time when it needed him most and personally thanked him for helping her discover the power of her voice as an educator.

“You have been an integral part of our educational journey,” Cecil said to Arnold.

Abby Thompson, the school board’s chair, said all the retirees honored are a special group of people who made a meaningful contribution to Amherst schools who through various roles all touched the lives of children differently.

“Your impact is endless,” Thompson said.

In looking across the room she said educators and staff serving four years to 43 years who built relationships that will be remembered for a lifetime.

“That’s a large range of difference,” Thompson said, referring to combined years of the retirees’ service to Amherst.

Each retiree made Amherst an effective and dynamic division every day, especially during the past two years that she described as some of the most difficult in public education and society.

“Thank you for helping us through those tough times,” Thompson said.

She thanked the retirees for their patience, perseverance and positivity.

“Each and every one of you left Amherst County Public Schools better than when you found it,” Thompson said.

The following includes all Amherst schools’ retirees who were honored during the ceremony.

Vicki Owen

A certified nursing assistant instructor for Amherst County High School, Owen was honored by Derrick Brown, the school’s principal. Brown said he has a long history with Owen, who did his parents’ Lamaze class and also taught it to him when he was ready to become a parent.

“She’s had a huge impact on our community,” Brown said. “This woman really does love kids.”

Brown said in jest Owen helped the school’s tardy numbers go up because students just wanted to be around her. Owen said it took just more than seven hours to take down photos of students on her wall.

“All those represent a life that was impacted in a way,” said Brown. “She’s always gone up and beyond to help our students.”

Brown said Owen even blew out a knee dancing at a pep rally.

“This nurse will do anything for kids,” he added.

He thanked her for being a beautiful, uplifting colleague and jokingly asked her to take it easy on her knees with the dancing in her retirement.

Elizabeth Mays

A child nutrition program assistant, Mays retired after 42 years at Amherst Elementary School. Kim Klein, supervisor of child nutrition, said Mays started as a substitute cafeteria worker.

“Her love of children was evident if you ever went to Amherst Elementary School to observe her in the cafeteria,” said Klein. “It was her love for them that kept her going.”

Klein said Mays on a regular basis, during extreme heat, made sure students had access to meals when schools were closed during the pandemic.

“There’s not a job in the cafeteria she wouldn’t do,” Klein said.

Cheryl Peters

An Amherst Elementary teacher, Peters was in education for 23 years, 15 of them in Amherst County schools, said Jennifer Crews, principal of Amherst Elementary.

Crews said Peters is the true definition of selfless, has had profound impact on the community and provides an uplifting smile when it’s needed every day.

“I’m better for knowing her,” said Crews. “Her friendship has meant the most… She builds bridges in her profession. She possesses a true gift for seeing what a child is and recognizes what they can be.”

Crews thanked Peters for embodying the mission of every child ever day with the utmost sacrifice.

Arlene Mays

An instructional assistant at Amherst Middle School, Mays was honored by Kelly Holmes, the school’s principal. Holmes said Mays made others feel appreciated, loved and leaving the impression, “I just met an angel.” A student one day told him out of nowhere, “I love Mrs. Mays,” and it’s a testament to the wonderful person she is, he said.

“To have a student say that about you is the ultimate accomplishment, the goal we all have,” said Holmes. “She’s done amazing things at Amherst Middle School.”

Renee Dolder

A reading specialist at Central Elementary School the past six years, Principal Derek Adam said Dolder taught remotely in the 2020-21 school year.

“In a world where everything flipped like that, Renee was the kind of person that ran with it,” said Adam. “She pushed out of her comfort zone to help students. She was always willing to challenge herself to learn and to grow. She was always pushing the envelope for herself and her students.”

Dolder cared about students, wanted them to decide and Adam said he knows parents will miss her.

“It takes people like Renee that I will always learn from to help me become a better educator,” said Adam, adding to Dolder: “You kept it real. I will argue I can never replace my Renee.”

Carolyn Tyree

An instructional assistant at Central Elementary, Adam said Tyree has been with the school 32 years, a year more than he’s been alive. He said he will miss her jams, jellies and prayers.

“It struck me how much students love you,” Adam told Tyree. “You have left a legacy at Central.”

Veronica Tuggle

A teacher at Elon Elementary School for 24 years who previously taught for more than a decade in Lynchburg, Tuggle wanted to follow in the footsteps of family members by teaching, said Kim Scott, Elon Elementary principal.

Scott described Tuggle as a seasoned educator, a survivor, a champion in so many ways and the epitome of an educator.

“This lady is like a Superwoman,” Scott said.

Michelle Barnes

A Madison Heights Elementary School teacher, Barnes worked tirelessly the past 30 years to build relationships with students, parents and colleagues and touched countless lives, said Jeremy Hutchinson, the school’s principal.

Barnes has a “no-nonsense, yet loving” approach to education, spent the past 15 years at Madison Heights Elementary and colleagues describe her as compassionate and student-centered, he said.

“And I could not agree more about Michelle,” Hutchinson said, adding students have said of her: “She will always help you when you need it and she always expects you to give your best effort.”

Marvin McGinnis, supervisor of innovation and learning who previously served as the Madison Heights school’s principal, said Barnes would always rise to the occasion and she recalls the first thing she told him as “let us know what we have to do.”

She definitely made a positive difference at the school, McGinnis said.

Jack Holte

A mail courier who worked in the division’s maintenance department, Holte was honored posthumously as he died Oct. 1, 2021. Holte worked for the division 13 years, was well-known and respected by everyone he met, said Assistant Superintendent William Wells.

“He was willing to do whatever was asked of him,” Wells said.

Holte was cheerful and held a special place for those he daily interacted with, Wells said. “I can say Jack was one of those good people I was fortunate to have known.”

Mark May

An agricultural science teacher at Monelison Middle School, May was honored for a 43-year career in the Amherst school division.

“He is truly a special person,” said Leah Gray, the school’s principal.

Assistant Principal Lantz Martin said Monelison administrators couldn’t have asked for a better vocational teacher.

“Your presence was known without you ever having to say a word,” Martin said. “Your students may not remember all you taught, but they remember you.”

Martin said in the more than 10,000 students he had in more than four decades, he never once asked to have one removed. “They always seemed to find a home in Room 130,” Martin said. “Trust me when I say you will be dearly missed.”

Gail Ellinger

A bus driver, Ellinger spent 12 years of service in Amherst County and called students her “babies,” said Rhonda Campbell, supervisor of transportation.

A leader who touched so many, Campbell said it was an honor to get to know the driver of Bus 46. “We all recognize and all appreciate all you’ve done for our students,” Ellinger said.

Scott said Ellinger was a teacher on the bus who kept students engaged.

“She’s not just a bus driver, she’s a caregiver,” said Scott. “She’s a nurturer... We didn’t want to let her go.”

Teresa Crouch

The Amherst school division’s chief finance officer when she formally stepped down in late 2021, Crouch has served in a variety of roles in the finance department. She started her career in Amherst schools in the business office as a clerical secretary in 1989 and later became a payroll technician and finance manager.

Arnold said when Crouch became the division’s chief financial officer in 2007 and the Great Recession hit she had to spend the next 10 years developing budgets with constant shortfalls. “That was quite a feat,” said Arnold. “She had to deal with superintendents and teach each one of them what a budget was.”

Arnold said he appreciates Crouch’s patience over the years and complimented her work of tracking a heavy influx of federal stimulus money in response to the pandemic. Crouch looked beyond the numbers and saw children and what was best for them in their education, said Arnold.

He also praised her warm personality and welcoming demeanor.

“If you spent any time in Amherst, you could be kin to Mrs. Crouch,” Arnold said with a smile.

