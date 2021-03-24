Supervisors adopt Amherst schools' fiscal year 2022 budget

Amherst County Public Schools’ $54.4 million budget for fiscal year 2022 received approval from the county’s board of supervisors March 16.
Supervisors voted 3-0, with members Claudia Tucker and Jimmy Ayers absent, to adopt the fiscal plan that begins July 1 and gives a 4% pay raise to division employees. The schools’ operational budget of $46.7 million includes $1.9 million in additional spending bolstered by an increase in state revenue and other funding, including $2.2 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money.
Superintendent Rob Arnold said the division overall has received $3.6 million in CARES Act money to spend by 2023, and the $2.2 million will continue operations in the challenging climate of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s a placeholder for us so we can make sure we cover any added expenses,” Arnold said of the CARES Act money, which is separate from the operational budget.
The schools’ new budget also includes $55,000 to allow just more than two dozen students to attend the newly formed CTE Academy at Central Virginia Community College.
The fiscal year 2022 budget is built on an enrollment of 3,934 students, which is 13 fewer than the division projects and is based on a number from the state, Arnold said. The state has implemented a “no loss” measure to keep the division from losing money from any enrollment loss during the pandemic, he said.
“They’ve given us about a 100-student cushion, which amounts to about $650,000 in additional funding to cover any further loss in average daily membership,” Arnold said. “Looking at our numbers compared to last year, we only lost 0.4% of our student population, which is well below the state average and the regional average. So we’re really proud of that number.”
Arnold said the division eventually wants to implement a self-funded health insurance model that allows taking on administering it while keeping the profits for a reserve fund solely for insurance, which controls costs for employees. Other local school divisions with self-funded systems haven’t raised insurance rates in five years, according to Arnold.
“We, of course, go up and down every other year,” he added, referring to health insurance rates.
ACPS’ goal is to be more efficient with its budget and a self-funded system helps with that, he said. For this upcoming fiscal year, the division is putting in place a balanced funding plan, which he described as a half-step to get the ACPS to a self-funded system for insurance coverage.
The schools’ budget includes $13.9 million from the county, the same total in the current fiscal year. The 4% raise helps keep the division competitive with surrounding areas in attracting and keeping employees, Arnold has said.