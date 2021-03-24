Supervisors adopt Amherst schools' fiscal year 2022 budget

“They’ve given us about a 100-student cushion, which amounts to about $650,000 in additional funding to cover any further loss in average daily membership,” Arnold said. “Looking at our numbers compared to last year, we only lost 0.4% of our student population, which is well below the state average and the regional average. So we’re really proud of that number.”

Arnold said the division eventually wants to implement a self-funded health insurance model that allows taking on administering it while keeping the profits for a reserve fund solely for insurance, which controls costs for employees. Other local school divisions with self-funded systems haven’t raised insurance rates in five years, according to Arnold.

“We, of course, go up and down every other year,” he added, referring to health insurance rates.

ACPS’ goal is to be more efficient with its budget and a self-funded system helps with that, he said. For this upcoming fiscal year, the division is putting in place a balanced funding plan, which he described as a half-step to get the ACPS to a self-funded system for insurance coverage.

The schools’ budget includes $13.9 million from the county, the same total in the current fiscal year. The 4% raise helps keep the division competitive with surrounding areas in attracting and keeping employees, Arnold has said.

